‘The Code’ Canceled After One Season on CBS

The Code CBS
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

Freshman military drama “The Code” is officially done at CBS. The news comes just one day after the show’s season finale, which will now serve as the show’s series finale.

“Thank you to all you wonderful people who watched [‘The Code’],” series star Dana Delany wrote on Twitter. “Last night was our finale and sadly, no more. I’ll never make General. But I loved this cast of stellar actors & know we’ll meet again. Semper Fidelis.”

The series followed soldiers who tackle the toughest legal challenges facing the U.S. Marine Corps. As prosecutors, defense lawyers, and investigators, these Marines work together to serve their country while operating out of Judge Advocate General Headquarters in Quantico.

In addition to Delany, the series also starred Luke Mitchell, Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh, Phillipa Soo, and Raffi Barsoumian.

The series was created by Craig Sweeny and Craig Turk, who also executive produced along with Marc Webb, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, and Christine Moore. CBS Television Studios produced.

The series debuted in April and scored a solid start thanks to airing immediately after CBS powerhouse “NCIS.” However, when the show moved to Tuesdays in its second week, the ratings fell off dramatically and never recovered. It’s season finale scored just a 0.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.9 million viewers in Live+Same Day.

  The Code CBS

