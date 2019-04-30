×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Chi’ Renewed for Season 3 at Showtime

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Barton Fitzpatrick as Reg, Alex R. Hibbert as Kevin, Shamon Brown Jr. as Papa, Michael Epps as Jake, Armando Riesco as Detective Cruz, Tiffany Boone as Jerrika, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Ronne, Jason Mitchell as Brandon, Jacob Latimore as Emmett and Yolanda Ross as Jada in THE CHI (Season 2). - Photo: Tyler Mitchell/SHOWTIME
CREDIT: Showtime

Showtime has announced it is renewing “The Chi” for a third season.

The news comes only four episodes into the show’s second series, which is slated to run for 10 episodes.

Produced entirely in Chicago, “The Chi” is a coming-of-age story which centers on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence, but bonded by the need for connection and redemption on the city’s South Side. The series was created and executive produced by Lena Waithe, with Common also on board as an EP.

The cast includes Jason Mitchell, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross and Armando Riesco.

“’The Chi’ revels in revealing the beating heart of the South Side of Chicago,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime in a statement. “We, like our viewers, have fallen in love with these characters and we remain eager to see where Lena and her fellow artists will take them in season three.”

Related

In addition to Waithe and Common, Ayanna Floyd Davis, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, and Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions served as executive producers on season two. The show is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios.

“The Chi” airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Barton Fitzpatrick as Reg, Alex R.

    'The Chi' Renewed for Season 3 at Showtime

    Showtime has announced it is renewing “The Chi” for a third season. The news comes only four episodes into the show’s second series, which is slated to run for 10 episodes. Produced entirely in Chicago, “The Chi” is a coming-of-age story which centers on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence, but bonded [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Star Iain Glen

    'Game of Thrones'' Iain Glen Is 'Too Afraid' to Watch Jorah Fight in the Battle of Winterfell

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading unless you’ve seen “Game of Thrones” Season 8 Episode 3, titled “The Long Night.”  The brutal Battle of Winterfell during “Game of Thrones” Season 8 Episode 3 left thousands of casualties. Among the most tragic was Ser Jorah Mormont, who fittingly perished defending his beloved Khaleesi. Iain Glen, who plays [...]

  • Vincent Cassel'It's Only the End of

    'Westworld' Season 3 Adds Vincent Cassel

    Vincent Cassel has signed on for “Westworld” Season 3 at HBO. Like most things “Westworld,” the exact nature of Cassel’s role is being kept under wraps. He joins previously announced “Westworld” Season 3 cast members Lena Waithe Aaron Paul. Production recently began on Season 3 and the show is not expected to air again until [...]

  • Entire CBS Daytime Lineup To Return

    Entire CBS Daytime Lineup To Return for 2019-2020 Season

    CBS is bringing back its entire daytime roster for the 2019-2020 television season, including soaps “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Other returning programs are “Let’s Make a Deal,” “The Price is Right,” and “The Talk.” “For almost a third of a century, CBS has demonstrated a remarkable legacy of [...]

  • Great Point Media Fund Invests in

    Great Point Media's Ventures Fund Invests in Brightlobe, ProgramBuyer, and Looper

    Great Point Media has made a trio of investments in U.K.-based media firms, the first out of its recently created Great Point Ventures fund. Screening portal ProgramBuyer, film and TV data analytics outfit Looper Insights, and kid-focussed immersive games platform Brightlobe are the first beneficiaries of investment from the fund. The Enterprise Investment Scheme structure [...]

  • Hulu Series 'Little Fires Everywhere' Sets

    Hulu Series 'Little Fires Everywhere' Sets Lynn Shelton to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lynn Shelton has signed on to direct and executive produce the upcoming Hulu limited series “Little Fires Everywhere” starring Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and Rosemarie DeWitt, Variety has learned exclusively. Shelton will direct four of the series’ eight episodes, including the premiere and finale. Her previous credits include seven features, including “Humpday,” Laggies,” “Outside In,” and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad