‘The Chi’ Renewed for Season 3 at Showtime

Showtime has announced it is renewing “The Chi” for a third season.

The news comes only four episodes into the show’s second series, which is slated to run for 10 episodes.

Produced entirely in Chicago, “The Chi” is a coming-of-age story which centers on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence, but bonded by the need for connection and redemption on the city’s South Side. The series was created and executive produced by Lena Waithe, with Common also on board as an EP.

The cast includes Jason Mitchell, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross and Armando Riesco.

“’The Chi’ revels in revealing the beating heart of the South Side of Chicago,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime in a statement. “We, like our viewers, have fallen in love with these characters and we remain eager to see where Lena and her fellow artists will take them in season three.”

In addition to Waithe and Common, Ayanna Floyd Davis, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, and Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions served as executive producers on season two. The show is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios.

“The Chi” airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.