×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Chainsmokers to Produce Music Drama in Development at Freeform

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Chainsmokers Production Company
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The Chainsmokers are set to executive produce a drama series currently in development at FreeformVariety has learned.

The series is titled “Demo.” It follows a 20-something musician who dares to leave behind her struggling indie rock band and her working class family to try writing pop songs in Los Angeles. Though at first she’s eager to shed her past, she soon discovers that the best songs tell the deepest truths, if only she can find the strength to tell hers.

The project hails from writer and executive producer Joy Gregory. Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers will executive produce under their Kick the Habit production banner along with Kick the Habit’s Adam Alpert. Alpert is also the duo’s manager and chief executive officer of Disruptor Records. Greg Silverman, Paul Shapiro, and Cara Fano of Stampede Ventures will also executive produce.

The formation of Kick the Habit was announced last year. At that time, it was announced that the company had set up the feature “Paris” at TriStar. The film is based on the Chainsmokers’ song of the same name.

Gregory most recently worked on the CBS drama “Madam Secretary.” She is also not completely new to Freeform, having written for and co-executive produced the series “Switched at Birth,” which aired on the network when it was still ABC Family. Her other credits include “Jericho,” “Joan of Arcadia,” and “Felicity.”

The Chainsmokers and Kick the Habit are repped by CAA. Gregory is repped by Schachter Entertainment.

More TV

  • What to Watch on TV This

    What to Watch on TV This Week: M. Night Shyamalan's 'Servant' on Apple TV Plus

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, M. Night Shyamalan’s “Servant” drops on Apple TV Plus, and Martin Scorsese’s “The [...]

  • NBC News - Quibi

    NBC News Hires Gretchen Morgenson for Investigative Unit

    Gretchen Morgenson, the veteran investigative reporter who has won multiple journalism prizes for her coverage of Wall Street, is joining the investigative unit of NBC News. She is expected to “lead our reporting on the intersection of money and power and will bolster our capability to do more in-depth, groundbreaking work,” said Rich Greenberg, the [...]

  • BH90210: L-R: Brian Austin Green, Shannen

    CBS Reality TV Exec Alleges He Was Fired Due to Japanese Ancestry

    A reality TV executive filed a discrimination suit against CBS on Monday, alleging he was fired as part of a systemic pattern of mistreatment of non-white executives. Ghen Maynard, who is of Japanese ancestry, was a senior executive VP for alternative programs. He alleges that although CBS has said publicly that it is taking steps [...]

  • Anne with an E

    'Anne With an E' to End With Season 3 at Netflix

    “Anne With an E” is coming to an end. In announcing the Season 3 premiere date on Monday, Netflix also announced that the third season would be the show’s last. The third season will debut on the streamer on Jan. 3 and consists of 10 episodes. The series airs on the CBC in Canada, with [...]

  • 2019 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS.® - Hosted

    Taylor Swift Thanks Fans for Big American Music Awards Wins

    The American Music Awards turned out to be a big night for Taylor Swift, as she was not only honored as Artist of the Decade but also Artist of the Year and four other awards. The AMAs pride themselves on being fan-voted awards, and as usual Swift was effusive in her thanks onstage. But she [...]

  • Ari Graynor Chris Messina

    Paul Simms FX Comedy Pilot Casts Ari Graynor, Chris Messina in Lead Roles

    Ari Graynor and Chris Messina are set for the lead roles in an untitled comedy pilot at FX that hails from Paul Simms, Variety has confirmed. In additon, Jonathan Krisel is set to direct. Krisel previously co-created the FX series “Baskets,” which recently ended after four seasons. The pilot is about a family surviving a widespread [...]

  • BTS 'Good Morning America' TV show,

    BTS Clean Up at American Music Awards - Watch the Group's Thank-You Video

    BTS topped the Jonas Brothers, Panic! At the Disco, Pink and Ariana Grande at Sunday’s American Music Awards to win all three of the categories in which they were nominated: Favorite Duo or Group, Tour of the Year and Favorite Social Artist (for the second consecutive year). ARMY! @BTS_twt is your #AMAs Favorite Duo or [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad