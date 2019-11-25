The Chainsmokers to Produce Music Drama in Development at Freeform

The Chainsmokers are set to executive produce a drama series currently in development at Freeform, Variety has learned.

The series is titled “Demo.” It follows a 20-something musician who dares to leave behind her struggling indie rock band and her working class family to try writing pop songs in Los Angeles. Though at first she’s eager to shed her past, she soon discovers that the best songs tell the deepest truths, if only she can find the strength to tell hers.

The project hails from writer and executive producer Joy Gregory. Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers will executive produce under their Kick the Habit production banner along with Kick the Habit’s Adam Alpert. Alpert is also the duo’s manager and chief executive officer of Disruptor Records. Greg Silverman, Paul Shapiro, and Cara Fano of Stampede Ventures will also executive produce.

The formation of Kick the Habit was announced last year. At that time, it was announced that the company had set up the feature “Paris” at TriStar. The film is based on the Chainsmokers’ song of the same name.

Gregory most recently worked on the CBS drama “Madam Secretary.” She is also not completely new to Freeform, having written for and co-executive produced the series “Switched at Birth,” which aired on the network when it was still ABC Family. Her other credits include “Jericho,” “Joan of Arcadia,” and “Felicity.”

The Chainsmokers and Kick the Habit are repped by CAA. Gregory is repped by Schachter Entertainment.