‘The Boys’ Lands Early Season 2 Renewal at Amazon

Amazon has renewed “The Boys” for a second season ahead of the show’s series premiere next week.

The streamer also announced that Aya Cash will join the show in the second season.

Season 1 of “The Boys” will debut on July 26. It is based on the New York Times best-selling comic of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

In the show, superheroes are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as Gods. But they also abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Enter the titular Boys, who set out to expose these heroes — and the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that backs them — for who they really are.

The first season stars Jack Quaid, Elisabeth Shue, Karl Urban, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Nathan Mitchell. Simon Pegg guest stars.

Eric Kripke developed the series and serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer. Kripke also directed the season finale.

Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver also executive produce alongside Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Ori Marmur, as well as Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson co-executive produce. The pilot episode was directed by Dan Trachtenberg.

The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.