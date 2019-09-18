‘The Boondocks’ Revival Lands at HBO Max

The 24 new episodes, as well as all 55 episodes of the original series, will launch on the forthcoming streaming service in Fall 2020. The show is based on Aaron McGruder’s comic strips, and the original creator is on board once again to reimagine the series.
“‘The Boondocks’ was a revolutionary series that sparked conversations on hot button issues and brought dark subjects into the light with episodes like ‘The Trial of Robert Kelly’, ‘The Fundraiser’ and ‘The Story of Gangstalicious’,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer for HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT and truTV. “Aaron is a gifted visionary whose unique style of storytelling is a welcome voice and we are elated The Freemans are making their thugnificent comeback on HBO Max.”
The new series will follow the adventures of self-proclaimed “Civil Rights Legend” Robert “Granddad” Freeman, and his two rambunctious grandsons Huey and Riley. The family has recently moved to an idyllic community in suburban Maryland only to see it taken over by the tyrannical Uncle Ruckus and his bizarre neo-fascist regime. Life under Ruckus turns out to be an everyday struggle to survive.
“There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of ‘The Boondocks’ and do it over again for today. It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now – both politically and culturally – more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun,” said McGruder.
McGruder returns as showrunner and will serve as executive producer along with Norm Aladjem for Mainstay Entertainment, as well as Seung Kim and Meghann Collins Robertson. Sony Pictures Animationwill produce the series in partnership with Sony Pictures Television. Varietyreported in June that Sony Pictures Animation was working on a “Boondocks” reimagining as part of their new slate of alternative animation.
