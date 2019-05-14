×
‘The Bold Type’ Renewed for Season 4 at Freeform, Switches Showrunners Again

THE BOLD TYPE - "Carry The Weight" - Jane gets an eye opening experience when she is tasked with writing a piece about a performance artist/activist who is speaking out about sexual assault. Kat is distracted by thoughts of Adena while trying to throw a memorable NY Fashion Week party for Scarlet. And Sutton gets into an awkward situation with Richard. This episode of "The Bold Type" airs Tuesday, September 5 (9:01 - 10:02 p.m. EDT) on Freeform. (Freeform/Phillippe Bosse)AISHA DEE, MEGHANN FAHY, KATIE STEVENS
CREDIT: Courtesy Freeform

The Bold Type” has been renewed for a fourth season at Freeform but will switch showrunners once again.

Taking the stage during the network’s portion of the Disney upfront presentation in New York Tuesday, series stars Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy and Katie Stevens announced the return.

Amanda Lasher, who took over as showrunner in Season 2 will step down in that role for Season 4, and Wendy Straker Hauser, who has been a producer on the series since the launch, will take on the new title. Hauser is also known for her role as a co-producer on Hulu’s dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Based on the life of Joanna Coles, chief content officer of Hearst and former editor in chief of Cosmopolitan Magazine, “The Bold Type” follows the lives of three close friends (played by Dee, Fahy and Stevens), who are living in New York City and navigating their careers at a women’s magazine along with their sexualities and identities, and are ultimately trying to find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders.

The series also counts Matt McGuinness, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and Coles among its executive producers and Melora Hardin, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Stephen Conrad Moore among the cast.

Averaging 0.2 million total live viewers and a 0.09 in the 18-49 demo for its third season, “The Bold Type” is produced by Universal Television in association with Freeform and The District.

