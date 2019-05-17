‘The Big Bang Theory’ Finale Soars in Early Ratings

The finale of CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” finale on Thursday racked up a huge audience according to preliminary Nielsen estimates.

The hourlong airing of back to back episodes delivered a 12.2 household rating and 22 share, an impressive live turnout by today’s linear TV viewing standards. It marked a 34% increase in the show’s metered market average for the season.

The “Big Bang” bump boosted “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to a blockbuster 3.8 household rating for the night. Colbert’s featured an extended interview with the cast of “Big Bang.”

More detailed Nielsen ratings will be available later today.

More to come