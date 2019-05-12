‘The Baker and The Beauty’ Ordered to Series at ABC

ABC has ordered the drama project “The Baker and the Beauty” to series.

In the series, based on the Israeli series created by Assi Azar for Keshet Broadcasting, Daniel Garcia (Victor Rasuk) is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night he meets Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley), an international superstar and fashion mogul, and his life moves into the spotlight.

In addition to Kelley and Rasuk, the series also stars Carlos Gomez, Lisa Vidal, Dan Bucatinsky, Belissa Escobedo, Michelle Veintimilla, and David Del Rio.

Dean Georgaris serves as writer and executive producer with Becky Hartman Edwards and director David Frankel. The series is produced by Universal Television and ABC Studios in association with Keshet Studios.

ABC’s other drama orders this season thus far include the “Stumptown” adaptation with Cobie Smulders, the legal drama “For Life,” and “Emergence” starring Allison Tolman. On the comedy side, the network has the multi-cam “United We Fall” and the “Black-ish” prequel series “Mixed-ish.” “Grey’s Anatomy” has been picked up for both Seasons 16 and 17, while fellow Shondaland shows “Station 19” and “How to Get Away With Murder” have also been renewed.