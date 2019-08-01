×

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Wants to Change the Conversation About Sex and Faith

By
Elizabeth Wagmeister

Senior Correspondent

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Bachelorette” Season 15 finale got plenty of attention for a messy breakup with star Hannah Brown ending her engagement to contestant Jed Wyatt after finding out he has a girlfriend back home in Tennessee. But long before the finale, Brown was generating headlines for drama throughout her season — and not just typical reality TV drama, but storylines examining the intersection of sex and faith.

Brown, a 24-year-old former Miss Alabama, used her national platform to own her sexuality in front of millions each week, telling her viewers and followers that she felt empowered and grew into a stronger woman from her experience on the dating show.

At the beginning of the season, Brown was quickly drawn to another Christian contestant, Luke Parker; the two bonded over their faith. However, after admitting that she slept with another contestant on the show (four times…in a windmill, to be exact), Luke P. became the show’s villain, judging Brown for her actions. The conflict spawned the breakout moment of the season: Brown showing off her unapologetic spirit and exclaiming, “I’ve had sex and Jesus still loves me!”

Related

During the “Men Tell All” special, Brown told the audience, “I’m so over being slut-shamed.”

Now that the season has wrapped, Brown tells Variety that she’s proud to be changing the perception of what a Christian woman from the South might be like, though she believes there is a lot more work to be done to avoid judgement of other’s sexual and religious beliefs.

“I think I brought it to light, but I think there’s still a lot of room made to change the conversation, and I’m glad that I am part of moving the needle toward the right direction,” Brown told Variety the day after her season finale.

“I think it’s important to be sex-positive and to be able to be open about what you do and don’t want in a sexual relationship,” Brown continued. “I think it’s really important, if faith is important to you, that be a part of all your conversations in a relationship. I think it’s good to have really open conversations, and it’ll allow other women to feel like they can be open with their experiences, too.”

Asked if she believes Luke P. was misunderstood or had bad intentions, Brown says she never thought he had bad intentions.

“I think he has a lot of room to grow, and maybe he misunderstands himself and needs to be able to learn to express that better,” Brown said. “I have learned how to express myself better throughout this process, so I think this was definitely a growing process for him and I wish him well in his future — just not in my future at all.”

More TV

  • This is Us Chernobyl Emmy Race

    From Milo Ventimiglia to Jared Harris, Depicting Real-Life Tragic Events Earn Emmy Acclaim

    Real-life tragedy figures heavily among the stories told by this year’s lead actor Emmy nominees, especially for actors seeking to capture characters based on real people. Jharrel Jerome, for example, is nominated in the lead limited series/TV movie actor category for playing both the younger and older versions of Korey Wise in Netflix’s “When They [...]

  • Picture Shows: Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL),

    'Doctor Who' to Stream Exclusively on HBO Max

    HBO Max is stepping into the world of Time Lords, sonic screwdrivers and the TARDIS. The forthcoming WarnerMedia streaming platform has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to “Doctor Who,” with all 11 seasons of the historic BBC series coming to the service upon launch in spring 2020. The news comes as part of a deal [...]

  • EVIL is a psychological mystery that

    Robert and Michelle King Talk Avoiding 'Exorcism of the Week' in New CBS Series 'Evil'

    “Evil” creators and showrunners Robert and Michelle King discussed how their new CBS series will not be a typical procedural during the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday. “We want to avoid an exorcism of the week,” Robert said, referring to the demon possession storyline featured in the pilot. “The second episode is [...]

  • A Very British Scandal escape at

    Emmys: How Television Continues to Attract Big Name Actors

    It may still be called the small screen, but television is increasingly attracting big-name, big-screen (and stage) talent, as evidenced by this year’s list of impressive lead actor nominees, including Michael Douglas, Hugh Grant, Sam Rockwell, Benicio Del Toro, Mahershala Ali, Don Cheadle, Eugene Levy and Billy Porter. So what do these nominees, some of [...]

  • jeopardy Harry Friedman guinness world record

    Longtime ‘Jeopardy’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Producer to Step Down in 2020

    Harry Friedman, the record breaking game show producer, has decided to step down from his executive producer role on “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” after his contract expires in 2020. The decision brings to an end a 25-year career for Friedman at Sony Pictures Television, which produces the two shows. Over the course of his [...]

  • Kelly KahlTune In! Variety's TV Summit,

    CBS on Keeping 'Bull' on Air Despite Michael Weatherly Allegations: 'It's a Very Popular Show'

    Under a barrage of criticism at the Television Critics Assn. press tour on Thursday, CBS Entertainment executives defended the network’s decision to keep “Bull” on the air despite the harassment allegations against star Michael Weatherly, and addressed concerns about racial insensitivity on the set of “Big Brother.” CBS network head Kelly Kahl told the reporters [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad