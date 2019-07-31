×

TV Ratings: 'The Bachelorette' Finale Part 2 Scores Two-Year High

Will Thorne

CREDIT: ABC

Last night’s “Bachelorette” finale part 2 posted the highest ratings for the show since the 2017 finale.

With a 2.1 in the key 18-49 demographic, the ABC reality series easily won the night in terms of ratings, however, the show only just came up short to “America’s Got Talent” in terms total viewership.

The Bachelorette” was watched by 7.4 million total viewers, beating the 7.15 million who watched part 1 of the finale on Monday night, while “America’s Got Talent” came in at around 7.9 million total viewers. All told though, the fact the pair were so close in viewership is a victory of sorts for “The Bachelorette,” given that “America’s Got Talent” is averaging just under 10 million viewers per episode this season, so that 7.9 represents a substantial decrease and a series low for the NBC talent competition series.

Elsewhere on Tuesday night, “Love Island” came in at the 0.4 mark for the second night in a row, while “Bring the Funny” went the same way at its “AGT” lead-in, slumping to a 0.7. That figure is a series low after four episode and represents a 16% decrease on last week’s rating.

Overall, “The Bachelorette” carried ABC to victory on the night with a 1.6 average rating. NBC came in second place with a 1.1, followed by CBS and Fox who tied with a 0.3 average.

