‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Renewed at ABC

ABC has renewed “Dancing With the Stars” for a 28th season and “The Bachelor” for a 24th.

“Dancing With the Stars,” which finished airing in November, averaged a 0.93 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and over 7 million total viewers per episode across its 27th season.

Meanwhile, “The Bachelor” ratings for season 23 were more than solid and even up on the previous season. The show averaged a 1.87 in the 18-49 demo and 6.5 million total viewers, as opposed to a 1.71 rating and 6.3 million total viewers for season 22.

This season saw highlights such as bachelor Colton miraculously jumping over a fence and seemingly running away from the show. Host Chris Harrison and a gaggle of producers turned into a search-and-rescue team, looking for Colton in rural Portugal.

After he returned, Colton ended up choosing Cassie and controversially breaking up with both Taysia and Hannah G.