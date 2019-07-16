‘The Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Accused of Attacking Wife

“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” creator Mike Fleiss has been accused of attacking his wife Laura Fleiss at their home in Hawaii on July 4, according to documents obtained by Variety.

The documents show that Laura Fleiss, who is currently pregnant, filed for an emergency domestic violence restraining order against her husband after he allegedly attacked her and “demanded” she have an abortion.

“While we were at our house in Kauai, Mike demanded that I get an abortion,” Laura Fleiss says in the document. “Our son Ben was in the house, seated in another room nearby. Mike told me, ‘If you have an abortion, then we can just go back to the way we were.'”

In her statement, Laura Fleiss alleges that on July 6 Fleiss “grabbed (her) body” and “forcibly pinned (her) up against the wall.,” before yelling at her and threatening to “punch her in the face.” Later on, Fleiss allegedly “forcefully shoved” Laura Fleiss off the side of his truck while she pleaded with him to return her cellphone, which he had taken.

Laura Fleiss, who is being represented in regards to the matter by Samantha Spector of Spector Law and Lisa Meyer of Meyer Olson Lowy & Meyers, also describes how her husband had “become enraged” at the fact she was pregnant and threatened to “cut her off financially.”

“While Mike has frequently been verbally abusive towards me during our marriage, in recent weeks, he has become enraged, due to the fact I am pregnant with our second child. Mike told me many times that he did not want us to have a second child. He also repeatedly told me throughout our marriage, and prior to our marriage, that he knew he would ‘have to have’ one child with me because I was 26-years-old when we got married, did not yet have any children, and he knew I wanted to have a family. Mike, however, being 55-years old, did not want to have more than one child together.”

A photo provided to Variety by Laura Fleiss’ attorneys shows bruises on her arm:

CREDIT: Spector Law and Meyer Olson Lowy & Meyers

Representatives for Warner Horizon, which produces “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” and ABC, which broadcasts both programs, did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment. Mike Fleiss’ attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fleiss made headlines recently for getting into a Twitter feud with “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo and Kelly Ripa over comments the latter made on her show regarding “The Bachelor.” Ripa took a stand against the reality series, saying that it “disgusts” her. She then called the audience out for watching the “gross, gross show.”

Fleiss urged Ripa to take it easy as ABC houses both “Live With Kelly and Ryan” and “The Bachelor” franchise and “pays [her] salary.” Pompeo then weighed in, calling out Fleiss for taking credit for a woman’s success, saying “The Bachelor” series does not pay Ripa’s salary and threatened to add her own thoughts about the reality dating show.

Back in February, Fleiss caused even more controversy when he strongly hinted via Twitter that Khloe Kardashian was in consideration to become the new Bachelorette.

“Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers,” Kardashian replied to Fliess, accusing him of using the news as “clickbait.”

Take a look at the full court documents below:

