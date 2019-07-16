×

‘The Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Accused of Attacking Wife

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mike Fleiss
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” creator Mike Fleiss has been accused of attacking his wife Laura Fleiss at their home in Hawaii on July 4, according to documents obtained by Variety.

The documents show that Laura Fleiss, who is currently pregnant, filed for an emergency domestic violence restraining order against her husband after he allegedly attacked her and “demanded” she have an abortion.

“While we were at our house in Kauai, Mike demanded that I get an abortion,” Laura Fleiss says in the document. “Our son Ben was in the house, seated in another room nearby. Mike told me, ‘If you have an abortion, then we can just go back to the way we were.'”

In her statement, Laura Fleiss alleges that on July 6 Fleiss “grabbed (her) body” and “forcibly pinned (her) up against the wall.,” before yelling at her and threatening to “punch her in the face.” Later on, Fleiss allegedly “forcefully shoved” Laura Fleiss off the side of his truck while she pleaded with him to return her cellphone, which he had taken.

Related

Laura Fleiss, who is being represented in regards to the matter by Samantha Spector of Spector Law and Lisa Meyer of Meyer Olson Lowy & Meyers, also describes how her husband had “become enraged” at the fact she was pregnant and threatened to “cut her off financially.”

“While Mike has frequently been verbally abusive towards me during our marriage, in recent weeks, he has become enraged, due to the fact I am pregnant with our second child. Mike told me many times that he did not want us to have a second child. He also repeatedly told me throughout our marriage, and prior to our marriage, that he knew he would ‘have to have’ one child with me because I was 26-years-old when we got married, did not yet have any children, and he knew I wanted to have a family. Mike, however, being 55-years old, did not want to have more than one child together.”

A photo provided to Variety by Laura Fleiss’ attorneys shows bruises on her arm:

CREDIT: Spector Law and Meyer Olson Lowy & Meyers

Representatives for Warner Horizon, which produces “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” and ABC, which broadcasts both programs, did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment. Mike Fleiss’ attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fleiss made headlines recently for getting into a Twitter feud with “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo and Kelly Ripa over comments the latter made on her show regarding “The Bachelor.”  Ripa took a stand against the reality series, saying that it “disgusts” her. She then called the audience out for watching the “gross, gross show.”

Fleiss urged Ripa to take it easy as ABC houses both “Live With Kelly and Ryan” and “The Bachelor” franchise and “pays [her] salary.” Pompeo then weighed in, calling out Fleiss for taking credit for a woman’s success, saying “The Bachelor” series does not pay Ripa’s salary and threatened to add her own thoughts about the reality dating show.

Back in February, Fleiss caused even more controversy when he strongly hinted via Twitter that Khloe Kardashian was in consideration to become the new Bachelorette.

“Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers,” Kardashian replied to Fliess, accusing him of using the news as “clickbait.”

Take a look at the full court documents below:

Popular on Variety

  • Hannah Brown Bachelorette Jesus Loves Me

    'The Bachelorette' On Her 'I Had Sex And Jesus Still Loves Me' Line

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

More TV

  • Mike Fleiss

    ‘The Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Accused of Attacking Wife

    “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” creator Mike Fleiss has been accused of attacking his wife Laura Fleiss at their home in Hawaii on July 4, according to documents obtained by Variety. The documents show that Laura Fleiss, who is currently pregnant, filed for an emergency domestic violence restraining order against her husband after he allegedly [...]

  • James Cordon Drag Race Handmaids Tale

    Emmys Trivia: 20 Surprising Facts From 2019's Nominations

    For a show that technically wasn’t eligible at the Emmy Awards in 2019, “The Handmaid’s Tale” did quite well this year. The Hulu drama picked up 11 nominations, including major ones like outstanding directing, writing, guest actress and guest actor, thanks to a quirk in the TV Academy’s Emmy rules. As previously noted, most of [...]

  • 'Schitt's Creek' Emmy Nominations Give Boost

    'Schitt's Creek' Emmy Nominations Give Boost to Pop's Profile

    The core executive team at Pop TV expected to be disappointed, but they still gathered at the CBS-owned cable channel’s Playa Vista offices early Tuesday morning for the reveal of this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards nominations. They were not disappointed. “Schitt’s Creek,” the quirky comedy series that has punched above its weight for Pop since [...]

  • Beyonce-HOMECOMING-Netflix

    Beyoncé, Sara Bareilles Vie for First Emmys as Ramin Djawadi Looks to Reclaim Throne

    Beyoncé and Sara Bareilles could add Emmy trophies to their awards shelves this year, having been nominated in key music categories Tuesday by the Television Academy. Beyoncé’s “Homecoming” special on Netflix was nominated in six categories, and four of those include a nod for the pop superstar herself. Only one of those is in a [...]

  • Disney Content Sales President Janice Marinelli

    Disney Content Sales President Janice Marinelli to Depart

    Janice Marinelli, president of global sales and marketing at Walt Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international segment, said Tuesday that she would step down from her role after a 34-year career at the company. “It has been an honor to work for this company and a privilege to work with so many outstanding professionals,” said Marinelli in [...]

  • Dusty Slay

    Late-Night Bookers Take to the Internet in Search of Emerging Comics

    With Netflix releasing a comedy special every week and YouTube offering a portal into both cutting-edge performance and the best comedy sets in history, it’s never been easier for audiences to access an endless stream of standup. But for fledgling comics, there’s still no more game-changing showcase than a five-minute slot on a late-night talk [...]

  • CBS HEADQUARTERS

    CBS Warns DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse May Drop Network

    Some of CBS Corp.’s biggest stations and its flagship network could be dropped from AT&T’s various cable and satellite services if a carriage agreement between the companies is not reached by July 19. “CBS has reached timely, fair agreements with hundreds of other cable, satellite, telco and internet providers to carry our industry-leading, fan-favorite programming,”  [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad