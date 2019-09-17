‘Jane the Virgin’ Team to Develop Female Ghost Hunter Series for The CW (EXCLUSIVE)

The CW is developing a drama based on V.E. Schwab’s “The Archived” book series, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project hails from “Jane the Virgin” writer Liz Sczudlo with “Jane the Virgin” creator and showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman executive producing. In the series, the eldest child in a family of ghost hunters, Bex has trained her entire life for the day she’ll take up the mantle of “the chosen one.” But when her dad dies and her local-weather-girl sister wakes up with the familial powers instead, these night-and-day sisters will have to figure out how to work together and save the world.

“The Archived” book series is comprised of two books — “The Archived” and “The Unbound” — and the short story “Leave the Window Open,” the last of which was published in 2015.

Sczudlo will serve as writer and executive producer on “The Archived,” with Urman executive producing along with Joanna Klein under their Sutton St. Productions banner. CBS Television Studios, where Sutton St. is under an overall deal, will produce.

Sczudlo served as a producer on “Jane the Virgin” in addition to writing. Her other credits include “Switched at Birth,” “Reign,” and “The Following.”

“Jane the Virgin” recently wrapped its run on The CW after five seasons and 100 episodes back in July. Urman will next serve as executive producer on the multi-cam comedy “Broke,” which is set to debut on CBS at midseason.

News of the series’ development comes as The CW prepares to say goodbye to network cornerstone “Supernatural.” That series, which follows brothers Sam and Dean Winchester as they hunt various monsters and demonic creatures, is set to end its run after fifteen seasons this year. The final season will begin airing in October.

(Pictured: Jennie Snyder Urman)