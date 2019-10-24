‘The 100’ Prequel Series in the Works as Backdoor Pilot at The CW

“The 100” may be coming to an end, but the world of the show could very well be living on.

Variety has confirmed that The CW will a backdoor pilot during the show’s upcoming seventh season that will set up a potential prequel series. Set 97 years before the events of the original series, the new project starts with the end of the world, a nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of the human population on Earth. The adventure follows a band of survivors on the ground as they learn to cope in a dangerous world while fighting to create a new and better society from the ashes of what came before.

“The 100” creator Jason Rothenberg will write and executive produce, with Leslie Morgenstein Gina Girolamo also executive producing. Alloy Entertainment will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

It was announced back in August that the seventh season of “The 100” would be the show’s last. It will be the third legacy CW series to sign off this year, with both “Arrow” and “Supernatural” ending during the 2019-2020 season as well.

“The 100” was originally inspired by the young adult novels by Kass Morgan. It hails from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Rothenberg and Morgenstein. It stars Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne and Tasya Teles.

This will be the second backdoor pilot at The CW this season. The network is also currently prepping a potential spinoff of “Arrow” that will focus on the crime-fighting team The Canaries starring Katherine McNamara as Mia Smoak, Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance, and Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake.