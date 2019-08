“The 100” is the latest long-running CW series to reach the end of its run.

Series creator Jason Rothenberg announced Sunday that the show’s previously announced seventh season will be its last.

“With #The100 Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last,” Rothernberg tweeted. “We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been!”