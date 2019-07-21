Teyonah Parris Cast in ‘WandaVision’ at Disney Plus

“Mad Men” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” actress Teyonah Parris has been cast in Disney Plus’ “Wanda Vision” series.

She will play an adult version of Monica Rambeau, a child character introduced in the film “Captain Marvel.” The announcement was made at Marvel’s Comic-Con presentation.

The forthcoming Disney+ series about Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) will be set in the 1950s.

Parris is also known for her roles in films like Spike Lee’s “Chiraq” and Justin Simien’s “Dear White People. She has also appeared in hit TV shows like Fox’s “Empire,” and Starz’ “Survivors’ Remorse.”