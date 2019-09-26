×
20th’s Terence Carter to Head Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios

Elaine Low

Terence Carter
CREDIT: Courtesy of Terence Carter

Terence Carter is leaving 20th Century Fox Television to become co-president and head of television at Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios, overseeing TV production and development there.

“Terence’s deep relationships with creators, commitment to collaboration, and remarkable experience across television genres make him an excellent leader and creative force,” said Westbrook co-founders Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith in a statement. “We are incredibly excited to have Terence expanding and leading our television activities at Westbrook Studios.”

The TV exec will co-head the studio alongside Jon Mone, who was recently named co-president and head of film at Westbrook Studios, which is being led by CEO Kosaku Yada and president Tera Hanks. Carter, who was most recently executive vice president of drama and comedy at 20th Century Fox Television, prior to that served as exec VP of drama development, programming and event series for Fox Broadcasting.

There, Carter oversaw the development of Fox’s “Empire,” as well as Ryan Murphy’s “9-1-1,” “The Resident,” “The Orville,” “Bless This Mess,” “Lethal Weapon, “Gotham, “Lucifer,” “Glee,” “Single Parents” and “Sleepy Hollow.” He also oversaw the upcoming “Soundtrack” at Netflix, “Love, Simon” at Disney Plus, among other series.

He will be leaving 20th in several weeks, and is exiting on good terms, according to a source familiar with the situation. He starts at Westbrook in early November.

“I am thrilled to be embarking on this incredible adventure with Will, Jada and the rest of the Westbrook Family,” said Carter. “I have long admired their creative instincts and unwavering commitment to the television business, and I can’t wait to grow this company together. I’d also like to thank Dana Walden, Peter Rice, and everyone at 20th Century Fox and Disney Television Studios for their support over the past decade of my career. I am forever in their debt, and can’t wait to bring them great content through Westbrook in the years to come.”

Deadline first reported the news.

  • Terence Carter

    20th's Terence Carter to Head Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's Westbrook Studios

