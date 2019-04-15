Spain the Latest to Sign on for ‘Temptation Island’ Format (EXCLUSIVE)

Spain’s largest broadcaster has greenlit a local version of “Temptation Island.” Mediaset Espana will air the first Spanish remake of the well-traveled format.

Banijay Rights distributes the finished show and the format. One of Banijay’s stable of production banners, Cuarzo TV, did the Spanish deal and will make the local version.

Cuarzo’s Juan Ramón Gonzalo will produce the series. “’Temptation Island’ has long been a key format in the Banijay catalogue, and we have no doubt it will resonate with our audiences here in Spain,” he said. “With love and drama at the heart of the show, it has all the elements of a primetime hit.”

The show is billed as the ultimate test of faithfulness. It follows couples at a pivotal moment in their relationship, as they are decide whether to commit or go their separate ways. Together, the couples travel to an island, where they join 20 eligible men and women. There, they live the single life, in a test that will answer difficult questions about their relationship.

“La Isla de las Tentaciones” in will be the latest international remake of the “Temptation Island” format. Screentime New Zealand is making a Kiwi version for pubcaster TVNZ’s on-demand service. RTL Nederlands has also recently acquired the finished version of the U.S. show for its streaming service. Finland’s Nelonen has also bought the tape, having run its own local version for five seasons.

In Germany, Banijay’s local production unit will make a local version of the reality format for RTL and its TV Now on-demand service.

In the U.S., the rebooted show is on USA Network. It was originally on Fox. Canada’s Bell has acquired the new version of the show and plays it on its cable and broadcast networks, and on its Crave streaming platform.