Television Academy Names 2019 Honors Recipients, Including ‘Pose’ and ‘A Million Little Things’

POSE -- Indya Moore as Angel competes in the 1987 ballroom category ROYALTY REALNESS in a scene from the pilot of POSE. Ballroom legends and survivors served as consultants for this and other scenes. CR: JoJo Whilden/FX
CREDIT: FX

The Television Academy has announced the seven recipients of its 12th annual Television Academy Honors, which it says represents “some of the most powerful and impactful television of 2018.”

The shows, which are recognized for using the medium “to inspire social change,” include the dramas “A Million Little Things” (ABC) and “Pose” (FX); the children’s show “Alexa & Katie” (Netflix); the documentary specials “I Am Evidence” (HBO) and “RBG” (CNN); and documentary series “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” (Paramount Network) and “My Last Days” (The CW).

“As the television industry continues its unprecedented growth and global reach, it’s even more apparent that stories told on television are highly impactful and meaningful to their audiences,” said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. “We are thrilled to be honoring showrunners and producers who are channeling the extraordinary influence of television to advance positive change in our communities.”

The Honors will be held on Thursday, May 30, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, where recognized programs will be celebrated for examining and portraying “complex issues and challenges facing our society with extraordinary impact. Honorees have explored and exposed these issues through remarkable storytelling that enlightens, educates and motivates audiences.”

Related

This year’s chosen programs addressed a wide variety of topics including race relations, gender discrimination, LGBTQ+ issues, women’s rights, mental health, alcoholism, childhood illness, and more.

Producers behind the series include Netflix (“Alexa & Katie”), ABC Studios and Kapital Entertainment (“A Million Little Things”), HBO Documentary Films and Mighty Entertainment in association with Fixit Productions and Artemis Rising Foundation (“I Am Evidence”), Wayfarer Entertainment in association with SoulPancake (“My Last Days”), Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions (“Pose”), Cinemart (“Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story”), and CNN Films and Storyville Films in association with Better Than Fiction Productions (“RBG”).

This year’s Television Academy Honors selection committee was chaired by TV Academy casting peer group governor Howard Melter, and vice chair Mitch Waldow.

