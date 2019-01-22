×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Televisa Sets Development Pact With Mexico’s Endemol Shine Boomdog (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Endemol Shine

Mexico’s Televisa and Endemol Shine have inked a new pact for content development, cementing a long-standing relationship of 17 years.

Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog, run by CEO Alejandro Rincon, and Televisa Studios will co-produce a slew of original scripted and unscripted series for the Hispanic markets of Mexico, the U.S. and the rest of the world.

Unveiled at NATPE by Patricio Wills, President and Head of Studio of Televisa Studios and Laurens Drillich, President of Endemol Shine Latino, the new agreement encompasses the joint development and production of programs, series and original formats from Endemol Shine Group for Hispanics worldwide.

First out the gate are action drama TV series “Hijos de Tigre” and game/sketch show “Me Caigo de Risa” (“Anything Goes”). The latter’s third season on Televisa wrapped Aug. 9 and posted an average audience of 1.8 million viewers per episode. Endemol’s original format of “Anything Goes” has been adapted in more than 20 countries including Australia, Vietnam, China, Norway, and Spain.

The alliance between Televisa and Endemol Shine dates back to 2002 with the adaptation and distribution by Televisa of such hit Endemol formats as “Big Brother,” “Star Academy,” “Fear Factor” and Endemol-Telefe telenovela, “Los Exitosos Pérez.”

Related

Televisa and Endemol Shine Boomdog recently co-produced the sixth season of talent show “Strictly Come Dancing” (“Mira Quién Baila”), both top viewed Sunday programs on Televisa and U.S. Hispanic broadcaster, Univision.

“Endemol Shine has a long and successful history with Televisa, and we are delighted to continue this relationship with this unprecedented agreement,” said Drillich. Wills concurred: “We appreciate the confidence that an international producer of the size of Endemol puts in Televisa to co-produce for the world market.”

Agreement comes as Televisa faces the mounting challenges of shifting viewer habits as more people gravitate towards streaming services and other online fare.

Endemol Shine Boomdog is the result of the 2017 merger between Endemol Shine Latino, the Spanish-language division of Endemol Shine North America, with Mexico City production house Boomdog. Boomdog last year tapped industry veterans Leo Zimbron and Jose Lascurain to oversee their scripted and unscripted content productions, respectively.

In separate news, Grupo Televisa disclosed earlier this month that one of its founding executives, Jose Baston, has left its board of directors for what it described as “personal reasons.” Baston ankled his post as President of Televisa International last year amid a company-wide shakeup but was asked to remain on the board. Former Televisa CEO and heir Emilio Azcarraga Jean also left his post but remains chairman of the board.

(Pictured: Endemol Shine’s Laurens Drillich and Cris Abrego and Endemol Shine Boomdog CEO Alejandro Rincon)

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More TV

  • Irish Animation Studio Lighthouse Names New

    Irish Animation Studio Lighthouse Names New MD (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lighthouse Studios has named Claire Finn its new managing director. The animation studio is based in Kilkenny, Ireland, and has just finished work on Amazon series “Bug Diaries,” and started on another kids project for the streamer, the second season of “Give a Mouse a Cookie.” Lighthouse is a joint venture between Mercury Filmworks, one [...]

  • Televisa Sets Development Pact With Mexico's

    Televisa Sets Development Pact With Mexico's Endemol Shine Boomdog (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mexico’s Televisa and Endemol Shine have inked a new pact for content development, cementing a long-standing relationship of 17 years. Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog, run by CEO Alejandro Rincon, and Televisa Studios will co-produce a slew of original scripted and unscripted series for the Hispanic markets of Mexico, the U.S. and the rest of [...]

  • Tamron Hall

    NATPE Briefs: Tamron Hall Adds Stations, HBO Grabs 'Post,' Grammys Set Sales

    The new Disney-distributed talk show fronted by Tamron Hall has reached the 70% national clearance threshold now that stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Broadcasting, Cox and Meredith have signed on for the topical talker. Hall, the former “Today” anchor, is making the rounds at NATPE on Tuesday in preparation for the show’s fall launch. [...]

  • Super Bowl LI Tom Brady

    Marijuana Advertiser Sees Super Bowl Dreams Go Up in Smoke

    Here’s a lesson for the nation’s burgeoning medical-marijuana market: You may be growing, but you can’t bogart that Super Bowl commercial. Acreage Holdings, a company that works to make marijuana available to adults for medical and/or recreational use where legal, is hoping to spark a haze of publicity by noting CBS declined to run a [...]

  • Beta Sells Alex Pina’s Movistar +

    Beta Film Rolls Out Alex Pina, Esther Martinez Lobato’s ‘The Pier’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MIAMI  — Clinching more deals on one of Mipcom’s highest-profile premieres, Beta Film has closed early major territory sales on Movistar + Original “El Embarcadero” (“The Pier”), Alex Pina and Esther Martínez-Lobato’s follow-up to Netflix phenomenon “La casa de papel” (“Money Heist”), identified by the streaming giant in its first-quarter results last April as its [...]

  • Blue Ant Locks Down International Deals

    NATPE: Blue Ant Locks Down International Deals for British ‘Prison’ Series

    The sales arm of Blue Ant has closed a raft of programming deals with international channels, including for British series “Prison,” as the NATPE market gets underway in Miami. Blue Ant International has sold “Prison,” the factual series about life inside a jail in Durham, England, to multiple territories. Germany’s WELT, Belgium’s VRT, Norway’s TV2, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad