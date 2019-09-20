×

Telefonica, Atresmedia to Create Content Factory Behemoth

The Plague Season 2 Spanish TV
CREDIT: Courtesy of Julio Vergne

SAN SEBASTIAN  — In a game-changing move for Spanish-language production Telefonica, Europe’s third biggest telco, and Atresmedia, the original co-creators of “La Casa de Papel,” are uniting to create a new joint contents production giant.

Aimed at gaining more scale and uniting talent relations – writers, directors and producers – the 50/50 joint venture will produce both series and feature films, focusing on fiction, the new partners announced Friday.

The partners have taken the first move towards the creation of the new production force, signing  framework agreement, they added.

Both a product and distribution alliance, the new contents factory will look to bring in further co-production partners on many projects and create titles for third partner companies.

The agreement, which has to be approved by a Telefonica commission, was sealed by Atresmedia CEO Silvio Rodríguez and Emilio Gayo, president of Telefonica Spain.

The move has been made to face off with global streaming platform, established and set to launch, making the partners “more competitive to face up to large international players which continue to emerging in a globalized sector,” the partners said in a written statement Friday.

Atresmedia and Telefonica, via Atresmedia Studios and Telefonica’s pay TV unit Movistar in Spain, have already linked to produce “The Pier,” created by “La Casa de Papel’s” Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato. The new agreement will take their collaboration to another level, however.

Thanks to a massive statement buy of soccer rights, both LaLiga and Champions League, Movistar is Spain’s No. 1 content player, investing €841.1 million ($925.2 million) in programming this year, according to IHS Markit estimates. Atresmedia ranks third, with a €607.3 million ($668.0 million) investment.

    Telefonica, Atresmedia to Create Content Factory Behemoth

