×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HBO Asia Unveils Slate of Originals, Renews ‘Teenage Psychic’ for Second Season

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO Asia

HBO Asia has unveiled a trio of new original series and a second season of its hit “The Teenage Psychic.” The new shows bring the number of original series commissioned and distributed by the Singapore-based offshoot of HBO to 15.

“Dream Raider” will be HBO Asia’s first Asian sci-fi drama, an eight-episode hour-long series that features a misfit team of scientists and cops trying to get to the bottom of a criminal conspiracy exploiting human consciousness. The series opens with a police officer who is investigating a case of missing girls and uncovers a mysterious technology that enables them to enter the dreamscapes of others. With veteran Hong Kong director Cheang Pou-Soi as executive producer and Freeman Xiang as producer, the show is directed by Daniel Fu and Simon Hung. It stars Vivian Hsu, David Wang, Jason Wang, Weber Yang and Ellen Wu.

“Food Lore” is an eight-episode, hour-long anthology series that explores the human condition with narratives inspired by and showcased through the perspective of Asian cuisines. It is overseen by Eric Khoo, and is produced as part of a partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority in Singapore. It shoots in eight countries across Asia with segments directed by Don Aravind (Singapore), Billy Christian (Indonesia), Takumi Saitoh (Japan), Ho Yuhang (Malaysia), Erik Matti (Philippines), Pen-Ek Ratanaruang (Thailand) and Phan Dang Di (Vietnam).

Related

“The World Between Us” is a 10-part hour-long Taiwanese drama series that follows the aftermath of a mass shooting in which all the parties involved – the killer, the victims, the victims’ families, the media and the defense teams – have intertwined fates. The series features an ensemble cast from Taiwan including Alyssa Chia, James Wen and Wu Kang-Jen. The series is directed by award-winning filmmaker Lin Chun-Yang and written by award-winning screenwriter Lu Shih-Yuan. It is produced by Taiwanese broadcaster Public Television Service (PTS), and will be jointly distributed by HBO Asia and Catchplay outside of Asia.

In the second season of coming-of-age Taiwan drama “Psychic,” Kuo Shu Yau will reprise her lead role as Xiao Zhen, a psychic born with the ability to see spirits and learning to use her abilities to help others. New cast members include actress Wen Chen-Ling and Fandy Fan. It is directed by Liu Yan-Fu. Chen Ho-Yu, director of the first season, will executive produce.

All upcoming HBO Asia originals will be available exclusively on HBO Asia’s network of channels including HBO, HBO’s online streaming platform HBO GO, and the on-demand service HBO on Demand.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • HBO Asia Unveils Three New Originals,

    HBO Asia Unveils Slate of Originals, Renews ‘Teenage Psychic’ for Second Season

    HBO Asia has unveiled a trio of new original series and a second season of its hit “The Teenage Psychic.” The new shows bring the number of original series commissioned and distributed by the Singapore-based offshoot of HBO to 15. “Dream Raider” will be HBO Asia’s first Asian sci-fi drama, an eight-episode hour-long series that [...]

  • Supergirl -- "O Brother, Where Art

    Jon Cryer Breaks Down Playing 'Sociopath' Lex Luthor on 'Supergirl'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” the Mar. 17 episode of “Supergirl.” After seasons of build-up, Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) made his “Supergirl” debut in the fourth season episode entitled “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” Initially, the supervillain positioned himself as a sick man, eager [...]

  • George M. Lehr Dead: Man From

    George M. Lehr, 'Man From U.N.C.L.E.' Associate Producer, Dies at 87

    George M. Lehr, associate producer on such classic TV series as “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and “Police Woman,” and later a professor at USC’s School of Cinema & Television, died March 14, in Erie, Pa., after a short illness. He was 87. Lehr worked on television shows at MGM, 20th Century-Fox and Columbia for more [...]

  • FilMart: HBO Asia CEO Jonathan Spink

    FilMart: HBO Asia CEO Jonathan Spink Praises Local Content Strategy

    CEO of HBO Asia since 2003, Jonathan Spink has seen the growth of pay-TV in Asia, the moves towards content localization and original production, and has faced up to the challenge of internet-based streaming services. He joins Variety on Monday in a keynote presentation at Hong Kong’s FilMart, and is expected to unveil an expanded [...]

  • Richard Erdman'Community' TV Series presentation, PaleyFest

    Richard Erdman, Actor in 'Community,' 'Twilight Zone,' Dies at 93

    Character actor Richard Erdman, known to contemporary audiences as perpetual student Leonard on “Community,” who also had significant roles for more than seven decades in movies and TV shows such as “The Twilight Zone” and “Stalag 17,” has died. He was 93. His friend, film historian Alan K. Rode, reported his death on Twitter. On [...]

  • Sasha Pieterse, Eli Brown, Sydney Park

    'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff Unexpectedly Coincides With College Admissions Scandal

    It was a case of art imitating life at Saturday night’s Hollywood premiere of “The Perfectionists” — Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars” spinoff about a scandal involving college students striving for excellence by any means necessary. The TV show’s debut was coincidently preceded by a real-life college scandal involving Hollywood celebrities who allegedly didn’t let a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad