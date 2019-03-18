HBO Asia Unveils Slate of Originals, Renews ‘Teenage Psychic’ for Second Season

HBO Asia has unveiled a trio of new original series and a second season of its hit “The Teenage Psychic.” The new shows bring the number of original series commissioned and distributed by the Singapore-based offshoot of HBO to 15.

“Dream Raider” will be HBO Asia’s first Asian sci-fi drama, an eight-episode hour-long series that features a misfit team of scientists and cops trying to get to the bottom of a criminal conspiracy exploiting human consciousness. The series opens with a police officer who is investigating a case of missing girls and uncovers a mysterious technology that enables them to enter the dreamscapes of others. With veteran Hong Kong director Cheang Pou-Soi as executive producer and Freeman Xiang as producer, the show is directed by Daniel Fu and Simon Hung. It stars Vivian Hsu, David Wang, Jason Wang, Weber Yang and Ellen Wu.

“Food Lore” is an eight-episode, hour-long anthology series that explores the human condition with narratives inspired by and showcased through the perspective of Asian cuisines. It is overseen by Eric Khoo, and is produced as part of a partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority in Singapore. It shoots in eight countries across Asia with segments directed by Don Aravind (Singapore), Billy Christian (Indonesia), Takumi Saitoh (Japan), Ho Yuhang (Malaysia), Erik Matti (Philippines), Pen-Ek Ratanaruang (Thailand) and Phan Dang Di (Vietnam).

Related FilMart: HBO Asia CEO Jonathan Spink Praises Local Content Strategy George Clooney’s ‘Catch-22’ Sells to Asia and Australia (EXCLUSIVE)

“The World Between Us” is a 10-part hour-long Taiwanese drama series that follows the aftermath of a mass shooting in which all the parties involved – the killer, the victims, the victims’ families, the media and the defense teams – have intertwined fates. The series features an ensemble cast from Taiwan including Alyssa Chia, James Wen and Wu Kang-Jen. The series is directed by award-winning filmmaker Lin Chun-Yang and written by award-winning screenwriter Lu Shih-Yuan. It is produced by Taiwanese broadcaster Public Television Service (PTS), and will be jointly distributed by HBO Asia and Catchplay outside of Asia.

In the second season of coming-of-age Taiwan drama “Psychic,” Kuo Shu Yau will reprise her lead role as Xiao Zhen, a psychic born with the ability to see spirits and learning to use her abilities to help others. New cast members include actress Wen Chen-Ling and Fandy Fan. It is directed by Liu Yan-Fu. Chen Ho-Yu, director of the first season, will executive produce.

All upcoming HBO Asia originals will be available exclusively on HBO Asia’s network of channels including HBO, HBO’s online streaming platform HBO GO, and the on-demand service HBO on Demand.