Team Behind Walter Presents Launches Drama Shingle Eagle Eye

Walter Iuzzolino
CREDIT: Walter Presents

The team behind Walter Presents has launched Eagle Eye Drama, which will make English-language shows inspired by foreign-language drama series.

As is the case with Walter Presents, U.K broadcaster Channel 4 is investing in the business through its Indie Growth Fund.

Walter Iuzzolino – after whom the foreign-language drama streamer is named – Jo McGrath and Jason Thorp are the principals of Eagle Eye. The new shingle has a brace of commissions although details are still under wraps.

“Walter Presents is uniquely placed to spot drama series with the potential to become stand-out brands on the international stage and to identify the European creatives with the talent to produce beautifully crafted stories,” Iuzzolino said. “The next logical step for us is to bring together the best drama ideas from around the world and the most inspiring production talent who can re-imagine them for a mainstream English-speaking audience.”

Walter Presents has extended its footprint in the U.S. and Europe in the past year. It is programmed with high-end scripted shows from around the world.

Alex Mahon, CEO of Channel 4, said that Iuzzolino’s “passion, expertise and understanding of tastes in global TV drama is unrivaled, demonstrated by the huge success of Walter Presents.” She added: “We’re very excited to extend our successful partnership with Walter, Jo and Jason as they expand into production to bring foreign TV gems even closer to British audiences through this innovative venture.”

    Team Behind Walter Presents Launches Drama Shingle Eagle Eye

The team behind Walter Presents has launched Eagle Eye Drama, which will make English-language shows inspired by foreign-language drama series. As is the case with Walter Presents, U.K broadcaster Channel 4 is investing in the business through its Indie Growth Fund. Walter Iuzzolino – after whom the foreign-language drama streamer is named – Jo McGrath [...]

