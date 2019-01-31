×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

6 Things We Learned From TCA 2019: Day 2

By , and
Alex Kurtzman TCA
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

CBS and CBS All Access took their turns at the winter Television Critics Assn. press tour on Wednesday (with a bonus appearance from PopTV’s upcoming publicist drama, “Flack,” starring Anna Paquin). Only two panels were devoted to new upcoming shows — including Super Bowl leadout competition show “World’s Best” and limited series “The Red Line” — while the rest featured returning series (including “Star Trek: Discovery”) teasing what’s yet to come.

Here are six things we learned from day 2 of TCA.

1. “The Red Line” Wants to Be “‘Parenthood’ Meets ‘The Wire'”

One of CBS’ upcoming new midseason shows is “The Red Line,” a limited series (named for Chicago’s red metro line) about the devastating aftermath of a police officer shooting an unarmed black doctor, produced in part by Ava Duvernay, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter. “I think by telling those incredibly emotional, human stories there is a very unique window through which we can examine larger institutions,” said executive producer Caitlin Parrish. “That was another reason why Chicago was so rich and so fascinating, because politically, religiously, in terms of the education system, the transportation system, the unions, there’s just so much to examine as a cross section of America.”

Related

Star Noah Wyle, no stranger to television, admitted that “The Red Line” hit him in a different way than anything else he’d ever worked on. “I have never read a piece of material and had it move me like that,” he said, “and that consistently happened with every single script.”

2. The God on “God Friended Me” Is About To Be Revealed — Maybe, Kind Of

The central mystery of freshman drama “God Friended Me” has been the identity of “the God account” that reached out to pessimistic atheist Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) and made him question everything. Over the course of the season, though, the best bet appears to be a tech billionaire named Simon Hayes. EPs Bryan Wynbrandt and Steven Lilien revealed today that Simon will be played by Adam Goldberg, so he’s about to become a part of the show in a much more real way by the end of the season (not that they gave any further details how or why).

3. CBS All Access Expands Its Ambitions in 2019

CBS’ premium streaming platform has seen double-digit growth since its launch, said Marc DeBevoise, president and chief operating officer of CBS Interactive, and Julie McNamara, exec VP of original content for CBS All Access. They emphasized that its subscribers are overall younger than those of broadcast networks, with 83% included in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

As for original series, DeBevoise said that All Access will have at least 9 by the end of 2019, including “The Twilight Zone” (premiering April 1). They have also ordered new Stephen King adaptation “The Stand” to series, are developing a series with Marc Cherry (“Why Women Kill”), and “Interrogation,” a drama inspired by true crime that will star Peter Skarsgaard and let viewers pick which episodes they watch in which order, therefore influencing their perception of the central case.

4. The Good Fight” Season 3 Introduces Devilish Michael Sheen, New Stylistic Flair

CBS All Access’ critically acclaimed drama (and “Good Wife” spinoff) is set to get even more ambitious in its third season, premiering March 14. As per showrunners Robert and Michelle King,”Schoolhouse Rock” style interludes will explain complex aspects of pressing news stories, and each episode will include Shakespearean soliloquies from one of the characters to describe what they’re thinking at a particularly pivotal point. (Every chapter will also be named in the style of “Friends,” i.e. “The One Inspired By Roy Cohn.”) At one point, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald’s characters will realize they both love Prince, and sing a spirited duet of “Raspberry Beret,” because why not.

Meanwhile, Michael Sheen joins the cast as a lawyer who, in his own words, is a “pre-Devil like the god Pan…he just wants to eat and f–k and disrupt and poke people.”

5. Alex Kurtzman Aims to Deliver ‘Trek’ Like You’ve Never Seen Before

Alex Kurtzman, executive producer and showrunner of “Star Trek: Discovery,” addressed concerns about luring in fans who may be reluctant to watch the show on pay streaming service CBS All Access. “‘Trek’ has to evolve like all television has evolved in the last 5-6 years,” he said. “Our job is to give you a ‘Star Trek’ that you couldn’t possibly get on network television.” Kurtzman also addressed how the newest entry into the TV franchise will deal with canon established by the other shows. “We certainly know that in order for ‘Trek’ to live on we will need to find ways to operate outside of canon as well and create new canon,” he said. “That’s part of the job.”
As for the recently announced Picard spinoff series, sorry, Trekkies: all the network would offer is that it will debut “later this year.”
6. Pop Pulls Plug on “Let’s Get Physical,” Flies “Flack” Flag
Meanwhile, it turns out that Pop TV’s “Let’s Get Physical” just didn’t work out. The sitcom, which premiered last winter, was quietly canceled after one season after it failed to exercise its ratings muscle, the cable network confirmed. Pop execs said they had hoped to make it their version of the popular film “Dodgeball,” but it ultimately couldn’t quite execute. Set in the world of aerobics, the satire starred Matt Jones as a middle-aged slacker who is willed his father’s broke-down family gym. Jane Seymour played his mom, who takes the reins of the family business, while Chris Diamantopoulos played his rival. AnnaLynne McCord also starred. Entertainment One produced the eight-episode series, which was shot in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Enjoying increased buzz for its staple comedy “Schitt’s Creek,” Pop TV has the Anna Paquin comedic drama “Flack” next on deck. The cabler also renewed the sketch comedy “Hot Date,” and ordered two scripted comedy pilots: “Best Intentions,” from writer Adam Herz, A+E Studios and Ben Silverman’s Propagate Content, and “Ride or Die,” from writer Matt McConkey, The Gotham Group, and Nomadic Pictures.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Alex Kurtzman TCA

    6 Things We Learned From TCA 2019: Day 2

    CBS and CBS All Access took their turns at the winter Television Critics Assn. press tour on Wednesday (with a bonus appearance from PopTV’s upcoming publicist drama, “Flack,” starring Anna Paquin). Only two panels were devoted to new upcoming shows — including Super Bowl leadout competition show “World’s Best” and limited series “The Red Line” [...]

  • Jussie SmollettFOX 'Empire' TV show panel,

    Chicago PD Seeking 'Persons of Interest' in Jussie Smollett Attack; Manager Was on Phone During Incident

    The Chicago Police Department has located surveillance video of “potential persons of interest” in the alleged attack of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. “Detectives located a surveillance camera that shows potential persons of interest wanted for questioning in reference to the assault & battery of ‘Empire’ actor,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted. “A community alert with photos is being [...]

  • Fernando Gaitan Dead

    Fernando Gaitan, Creator of 'Ugly Betty' Telenovela, Dies at 58

    Celebrated Colombian television scribe Fernando Gaitan, whose original telenovela “Yo Soy Betty, La Fea” (“Ugly Betty”), a global franchise hit, changed general perceptions about Colombian TV, died Tuesday of a heart attack. He was 58. Considered by the Guinness World Records as the most successful telenovela in history, “Ugly Betty” aired in some 180 countries, was dubbed [...]

  • Marc DeBevoiseCBS All Access, TCA Winter

    CBS All Access Sees Double-Digit, Young-Skewing Subscriber Growth

    CBS All Access has seen double-digit growth during the past year, momentum that got a big boost earlier this month from the combination of the second season premiere of “Star Trek: Discovery” and the NFL’s AFC conference championship. Marc DeBevoise, president and chief operating officer of CBS Interactive, said Wednesday during the Television Critics Assn. [...]

  • Robert King and Michelle KingCBS 'The

    'The Good Fight' Team Talks Roy Cohn Inspiration, Singing Prince in Season 3

    The third season of CBS All Access drama “The Good Fight” is set to premiere in March, on the backdrop of a still-fraught and potentially changing political landscape. The show changed course from its original intention after Donald Trump won the election and its lead character Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) was not able to work [...]

  • Final Draft Awards 2019 - Callie

    Final Draft Awards: Callie Khouri Responds to Jussie Smollett Attack

    Callie Khouri shifted the attention off herself Tuesday night and on to the assault and hospitalization of “Empire” star Jussie Smollett in Chicago earlier that day. Khouri, the Oscar-winning writer of “Thelma & Louise” and the creator of the series “Nashville,” made her remarks at the Paramount Theatre in Hollywood during her induction into the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad