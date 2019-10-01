TBS, TNT General Manager Brett Weitz Adds TruTV to Purview

WarnerMedia’s Brett Weitz is officially adding another domain to his purview: the general manager of TBS and TNT has now been tasked with overseeing TruTV, and will manage all three networks and steer the creative executive teams and development for TBS, TNT and TruTV in Los Angeles and New York.

Additionally, Thom Hinkle, most recently executive vice president of original programming at TBS, has been elevated to the role of head of original content for the cable trio.

“Brett and Thom transformed TBS into an Emmy® award-winning, premiere comedy destination, and will continue to shape the identities of all three of these top-rated networks,” said TNT, TBS and TruTV president Kevin Reilly, who also serves as chief content officer for HBO Max. “Their unconventional risk taking combined with their strong industry relationships will continue shepherd the evolution of TBS, TNT and TruTV.”

Prior to stepping into the role of general manager for any of the three networks, Weitz served as exec VP of programming for TBS, shepherding shows including “The Last O.G.,” “The Guest Book,” and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” As senior VP of scripted development for TBS and TBT before that, he developed a number of series that included “The Last Ship,” “Rizzoli & Isles” and “Dallas.”

“All three of these networks are powerhouse businesses and I’m personally invested in keeping them at the top of the heap,” said Weitz. “We take pride in attracting awesome talent and creators that like to take risks and give audiences unexpected and exceptional programming. We will continue to foster these storytellers and break through this crowded landscape.”

Hinkle, who developed “Miracle Workers,” “Search Party” and other comedies for TBS, is also a former “Daily Show” producer who brought Samantha Bee and Jason Jones to the TBS family. Prior to that, he served as co-president of Carousel Television.