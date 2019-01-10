×
TBS Takes German Comedy ‘Arthur’s Law’ to the U.S.

CREDIT: Turner

TBS has snagged German comedy-drama “Arthur’s Law” from its Turner stablemate TNT in Germany. The U.S. channel has taken the finished show subtitled in English, as well as the option to remake it locally.

TNT has been moving into originals in Germany with the acclaimed drug-trafficking drama “4 Blocks” on TNT Serie and “Arthur’s Law” on the TNT Comedy channel. “Arthur’s Law” follows unemployed Arthur Ahnepol (Jan Josef Liefers), who wants his obnoxious wife to die to claim the life insurance and start a new life with his mistress, which sets off a series of disastrous events.

The series, which is directed by Christian Zübert (“Lommbock”), has been nominated for several TV awards in Germany. Martina Gedeck (“The Lives of Others”) and Nora Tschirner (“Rabbit Without Ears”) star alongside Liefers in the German series.

“The tale of our anti-hero Arthur can be applied universally, and we are looking forward to seeing how TBS will transport the world of ‘Arthur’s Law’ to the U.S.,” said Hannes Heyelmann, SVP and managing director of Turner Central and Eastern Europe.

  TBS Takes German Comedy 'Arthur's Law'

    TBS Takes German Comedy 'Arthur's Law' to the U.S.

