TBS and TNT Unscripted Head Michael Bloom Exits, Sets Production Deal

Michael Bloom, senior vice president of unscripted and specials for TBS and TNT, is departing the networks.

In doing so, Bloom will launch his own production company, Bongo Pictures. Bloom and Bongo will have a first-look deal with WarnerMedia Entertainment.

“Michael is one of the true industry pros in the non-fiction space and has been pivotal in reshaping our unscripted business,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer for HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV. “Thankfully he will continue to be a part of our next major unscripted push through this new venture.”

Bloom led the recent relaunch of nonfiction programming for TNT and TBS. Among the show’s developed during his tenure were James Corden’s “Drop the Mic,” “Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild,” and “Chasing The Cure with Ann Curry.” He also worked on the upcoming series “The Misery Index” starring The Impractical Jokers and Jameela Jamil, and Shaquille O’Neal’s “Shaq Life.”

“It’s an exhilarating time to be a producer with all these new frontiers and old rules thrown out the window,” Bloom said. “I’m inspired to get back to my producing roots and do what I love the most. The support Kevin Reilly, Brett Weitz and Sandra Dewey have shown me for this new venture has blown me away. WarnerMedia has been a wildly creative place to work, and with Bongo, I hope to create distinct and significant content that evokes the same feeling as when you hear those drums – that something awesome is about to happen.”

Prior to Turner, Bloom served as senior vice president of IMG’s original content where he helped launch ELEAGUE, a televised eSports competition for Turner Sports. Before joining IMG, he helped launch AMC’s unscripted business, developing shows like “The Talking Dead,” “Comic Book Men,” and “Small Town Security.” He has also served on the team that launched Fox Sports Originals and Fox Sports 1 and served as producer on Nickelodeon’s “Rocket Power” and showrunner on “MTV Beach House.”

He is repped by WME and Zifferen Brittenham.