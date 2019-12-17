You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

James Corden on If He’ll ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With ‘Cats’ Co-Star Taylor Swift: ‘I Hope So’

By
Elizabeth Wagmeister

Senior Correspondent

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All

Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for the superstar to do “Carpool Karaoke” on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” Ever since a tweet sent out by the CBS show’s Twitter account earlier this year sent Swift loyalists into a tizzy, there has been speculation on if — or when — the carpool collaboration will happen, but so far, no news.

Well, good luck for the Swifties: James Corden wants it to happen.

“I think we’ll do it at some point, I hope so,” Corden told Variety on Monday night at the “Cats” premiere in New York City when asked about doing “Carpool Karaoke” with Swift, with whom he co-stars in the musical.

While Corden would love to sing along with Swift in the car, he says it’ll all depend on her schedule. Pointing to Sir Paul McCartney, whose “Carpool Karaoke” took 19 months to finally make happen, Corden explained, “These are very busy people that you’re dealing with whose lives are often planned and mapped out years in advanced. So, I hope so.”

While Swift isn’t on board for “Carpool Karaoke” yet, she will appear on Corden’s late-night CBS show this week with the rest of her “Cats” cast.

“We have a fun bit with the cast going out this week on ‘The Late Late Show,'” Corden revealed to Variety, adding that they “literally just shot it” before the red carpet premiere. “So I have no idea if it’s any good or not, but it was fun, so we’ll see.”

Variety has confirmed that the “Cats” bit, which will air this Thursday, is not “Carpool Karaoke.” Instead, it’ll be a different sort of comedy sketch, featuring Swift, Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, Francesca Hayward, Andrew Lloyd Webber and director Tom Hooper.

As for Swift’s “Carpool Karaoke” status, a spokesperson for “The Late Late Show” tells Variety: “Nothing is in the immediate works with Taylor Swift for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ at the moment, but she is always someone we would love to film this with.”

More TV

  • Leslye Headland photographed by Shayan Asgharnia

    'Russian Doll' Creator Leslye Headland Inks Overall Deal With Fox 21 Television Studios

    Leslye Headland is getting back in business with Fox 21 Television Studios. The “Russian Doll” co-creator, who worked with the studio on the 2010 FX series “Terriers,” has signed a multi-year overall deal with the Disney-owned studio. As part of the deal, Headland will be looking to create, develop and direct series for network, cable [...]

  • A Christmas Carol FX

    FX's 'A Christmas Carol': TV Review

    Ebenezer Scrooge is a character whose iconic status is earned through his simplicity. Through endless retellings of Dickens’s novella “A Christmas Carol,” his nature and his story have the starchy plainness not to warp: Scrooge loves money over people, and has entirely lost his way as regards human relationships. Give or take a lost love, [...]

  • Netflix TV screen

    Netflix Released More Originals in 2019 Than the Entire TV Industry Did in 2005

    Netflix averaged just over one new original TV program or movie for every day of 2019.  The streaming giant released 371 new TV shows and movies on the service in the U.S. this year, according to data from Variety Insight. This is an increase of 54.6% over the 240 shows and movies Netflix released in [...]

  • Apple TV Visible

    Apple Picks Up Wanda Sykes-Produced Docuseries 'Visible: Out on Television'

    Apple is adding a new docuseries to the originals slate at its direct-to-consumer streaming platform. “Visible: Out on Television,” created by filmmakers Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave and executive produced by Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz, will premiere on Feb. 14 on Apple TV Plus. Narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Disney Dazzles Wall Street, but What Will 2020 Hold for the Media Sector?

    Looking back at the past decade, there’s no legacy Hollywood player that has been able to cause quite as big of a stir on Wall Street as Disney. The company and its media sector peers spiraled into a tailspin in the mid-2010s after Disney chief Bob Iger uttered but a few mild words about cable [...]

  • Brian Tarantina25th Annual Screen Actors Guild

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Actor Brian Tarantina Died of Accidental Overdose

    “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Brian Tarantina’s cause of death was revealed as an accidental drug overdose, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to Variety. Tarantina died Nov. 3 at the age of 60 from the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam and cocaine, a spokesperson at the Medical Examiner’s office [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad