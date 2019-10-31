Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown Join Showtime Pilot ‘Yellowjackets’

Both Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown have been cast in the Showtime drama pilot “Yellowjackets,” Variety has learned.

They join previously announced cast member Melanie Lynskey, whose casting was exclusively reported by Variety earlier in October.

The project tells the story of a team of talented high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.

Cypress and Brown will play the adult and teen versions of Taissa repsectively. In her youth, Taissa was the star player on the Yellowjackets squad. Now, 25 years later, her political ambitions threaten to derail the survivors’ pact of secrecy.

Cypress’ past TV credits include shows such as “Heroes,” “The Blacklist” and “The Blacklist: Redemption,” “Supergirl,” “House of Cards,” and “House of Cards.” She is repped by Abrams Artists.

Brown is best known for her role on the critically-acclaimed HBO series “The Leftovers.” Most recently, she starred on the ABC legal drama “For the People.” Her other TV credits include “Love,” “Will,” and “Stitchers.” She is repped by ICM, Cinterra, and Jackoway Tyerman.

“Yellowjackets” was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who will also executive produce and serve as showrunners. Karyn Kusama will executive produce and direct the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine will also executive produce. The pilot will be a co-production between Showtime and eOne.

(Pictured: Tawny Cypress, left; Jasmin Savoy Brown, right)