×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown Join Showtime Pilot ‘Yellowjackets’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tawny Cypress Jasmin Savoy Brown
CREDIT: Courtesy of Showtime

Both Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown have been cast in the Showtime drama pilot “Yellowjackets,” Variety has learned.

They join previously announced cast member Melanie Lynskey, whose casting was exclusively reported by Variety earlier in October.

The project tells the story of a team of talented high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.

Cypress and Brown will play the adult and teen versions of Taissa repsectively. In her youth, Taissa was the star player on the Yellowjackets squad. Now, 25 years later, her political ambitions threaten to derail the survivors’ pact of secrecy.

Cypress’ past TV credits include shows such as “Heroes,” “The Blacklist” and “The Blacklist: Redemption,” “Supergirl,” “House of Cards,” and “House of Cards.” She is repped by Abrams Artists.

Brown is best known for her role on the critically-acclaimed HBO series “The Leftovers.” Most recently, she starred on the ABC legal drama “For the People.” Her other TV credits include “Love,” “Will,” and “Stitchers.” She is repped by ICM, Cinterra, and Jackoway Tyerman.

“Yellowjackets” was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who will also executive produce and serve as showrunners. Karyn Kusama will executive produce and direct the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine will also executive produce. The pilot will be a co-production between Showtime and eOne.

More TV

  • Tawny Cypress Jasmin Savoy Brown

    Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown Join Showtime Pilot 'Yellowjackets'

    Both Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown have been cast in the Showtime drama pilot “Yellowjackets,” Variety has learned. They join previously announced cast member Melanie Lynskey, whose casting was exclusively reported by Variety earlier in October. The project tells the story of a team of talented high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash [...]

  • The Witcher Netflix

    'The Witcher' Showrunner Talks Magic, Monsters and Sex as Trailer Drops (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has released the trailer for its hotly anticipated eight-episode series “The Witcher,” which the streaming giant will drop Dec. 20. The fantasy- and magic-laden show stars Henry Cavill as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as the young princess Ciri, and Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer. Variety spoke exclusively at Italy’s Lucca Comics & [...]

  • Callan McAuliffe as Alden - The

    AMC Networks Turns to 'Hyper-Focused' Streaming Strategy as Linear Growth Prospects Dim

    AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan outlined a shift in focus to growing the company’s niche subscription streaming services during a conference call with Wall Street analysts on Thursday. AMC Networks’ third-quarter earnings release underscored the economic headwinds facing the owner of AMC, BBC America and other cable channels. Sapan told analysts that the company is [...]

  • Fremantle Buys Into 'El Chapo' Producer

    Fremantle Buys Into 'El Chapo' Producer and Creator's New Shingle (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fremantle has taken a 25% stake in The Immigrant, the production outfit set up by “El Chapo” producer Camila Jimenez and creator Silvana Aguirre. Bron, whose recent projects include “Joker” and “The Addams Family,” has also taken a smaller stake in the L.A.-based company, which was launched earlier this year and has outposts in Mexico [...]

  • Catherine Herridge, Fox News Veteran, Moves

    Catherine Herridge, Fox News Veteran, Moves to CBS News

    Catherine Herridge, a Fox News Channel veteran who has been with that network since it was founded in 1996, is moving to rival CBS News. She will work as a senior investigative correspondent out of Washington, CBS News said, and will start in November. Herridge is the second long-serving Fox News journalist to leave the [...]

  • HBO Max, HBO Now, HBO Go:

    HBO Max vs. HBO Now vs. HBO Go: Why WarnerMedia's Strategy May Lead to Brand Confusion

    It’s not TV, it’s… well, it’s a bit confusing. WarnerMedia has finally unveiled details behind HBO Max, the company’s long-awaited direct-to-consumer offering that will compete in an increasingly crowded field starting next May. But for existing HBO subscribers, it’s still not quite clear what they’ll be getting — or when they’ll be getting it. That’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad