‘Orphan Black’ Alum Tatiana Maslany Joins ‘Perry Mason’ Series at HBO

Tatiana Maslany has signed on for lead role in the upcoming “Perry Mason” series at HBO, Variety has confirmed.

The former “Orphan Black” star joins previously announced series lead Matthew Rhys. Maslany will play Sister Alice, the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God, preaching three sermons a day to a hungry congregation and a radio audience that spans the country. An entertainer, politician, God’s conduit to the City of Angels, Sister Alice wields great power when she speaks, and plans to use it in ways only she can know.

Maslany was nominated for three Emmy awards in the best actress in a drama series category for her role on “Orphan Black,” winning the award in 2016. She was recently seen in the feature films “Destroyer” opposite Nicole Kidman and “Stronger” with Jake Gyllenhaal. Her other feature credits include “Picture Day,” “The Vow,” “Violet and Daisy,” and “Blood Pressure.

She is repped by ICM and The Characters Talent Agency.

“Perry Mason” was ordered to series back in March. Rhys stars as the title character. Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, the limited series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer (Rhys). When a child kidnapping case breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Related 'Game of Thrones' Ice Dragon Lands on NYC's Flatiron Building in New Snapchat Lens (Watch) 'Watchmen' Pilot Cast Revealed, Regina King in Lead Role

The series hails from executive producers Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey under their Team Downey banner, with Team Downey’s Amanda Burrell also executive producing. The project was originally put into development in 2016 with Downey Jr. set for the lead role and Nic Pizzolatto writing. However, it was announced last year that Downey Jr.’s feature schedule would prevent him from starring in the series, while Pizzolatto focused his efforts on Season 3 of “True Detective.” Joe Horacek will also executive produce with Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald onboard as writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners. Rhys will serve as producer in addition to starring. Tim Van Patten has signed on to direct and executive produce the series.

Deadline first reported Maslany’s casting.