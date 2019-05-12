×
Fox Orders Tate Taylor Drama ‘Filthy Rich’ to Series

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

FILTHY RICH: Kim Cattrall in FILTHY RICH, premiering on FOX. © 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: Alan Markfield / FOX.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

The New Fox is piling on the drama.

The broadcaster has issued its fifth order for a drama series, this time for “Filthy Rich,” a southern Gothic family drama which hails from “Girl on the Train” and “The Help” director Tate Taylor.

It’s understood that Fox had been keen to pick up the project earlier this week, however, Taylor’s schedule proved a stumbling block. The director is due to shoot a movie this summer which would have prevented him from overseeing the writers room.

The new one-hour drama centers around the aftermath of a plan crash which kills the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network. After his death, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune.

“Filthy Rich” will star Kim Cattrall, Gerald McRaney, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris, David Denman and Olivia Macklin.

The series is a co-production between 20th Century Fox TV, Imagine Television and Fox Entertainment.

Taylor will write, direct and executive produce alongside Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo and John Norris, all of whom are non-writing EPs. Anna Culp and Jillian Kugler will serve as the project’s point executives for Imagine Television, and Cattrall is also on board as a producer.

The other new dramas on Fox’s 2019-2020 lineup are “Deputy,” which stars Stephen Dorff, “Prodigal Son,” “neXt,” and the untitled Annie Weisman/Jason Katims project.

