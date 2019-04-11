Tanya Simon Named Executive Editor of ’60 Minutes’

Tanya Simon, a veteran producer at CBS newsmagazine “60 Minutes,” has been named the new executive editor of the program.
More to come…
Tanya Simon, a veteran producer at CBS newsmagazine “60 Minutes,” has been named the new executive editor of the program.
More to come…
“Transparent” creator Jill Soloway confirmed that Jeffrey Tambor’s character will be killed off in the two-hour series finale, after the actor was fired from the show in 2018. The upcoming musical finale will feature the death of Tambor’s main character, a transgender woman named Maura, and depict the Pfefferman family coping with the loss, Soloway [...]
Cary Joji Fukunaga and “Watchmen” director Nicole Kassell are teaming up to bring “The Last of the Mohicans” to TV, Variety has learned. The prospective series, based on the 1826 novel by James Fenimore Cooper, hails from Paramount TV, Anonymous Content and Fukanaga’s Parliament of Owls. Fukanaga is currently under an overall deal at Paramount TV. “The [...]
Who will sit on the Iron Throne? Is Daenerys pregnant? Will Arya cross names off her kill list? “Game of Thrones” will answer these questions and tie up loose ends as the series’ final episodes wrap up the nearly eight-year story. Find out everything you need to know ahead of the final premiere below. When [...]
Audible and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video announced in February a deal for the “Saturday Night Live” creator’s company to produce original series for the Amazon-owned audio platform. The first show to come out of the deal is “Heads Will Roll,” a fantasy-comedy created by and starring “Saturday Night Live” mainstay Kate McKinnon and her sister, stand-up comic [...]
There used to be an adage in show business about never working with animals or children, but for Violetta Hessing, there’s nothing more fulfilling than finding a dog that wants to be on set and training it to deliver just as much emotion as its human scene partners. Hessing owns and is the head trainer [...]
Will Packer made his reputation with such movies as “Girls Trip” but he’s moved into TV. “We are content creators and I don’t want to be limited to one particular medium,” says Packer of his recent efforts in television. LeVar Burton, an executive producer on History’s 2016 “Roots,” says he was impressed when he first [...]
Procter & Gamble backs billion-dollar products like Crest, Tide and Pampers. Now it wants another one: safer media. Marc Pritchard, the consumer-products giant’s chief brand officer and one of Madison Avenue’s most prominent figures, on Thursday urged advertisers to demand better quality of content and audience measurement from media outlets. His remarks represent,the latest call [...]