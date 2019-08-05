×

Tamron Hall on ‘Today’ Exit: ‘I Knew They Made the Wrong Choice When I Left the Door’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Tamron Hall addressed her departure from “Today” and NBC news while discussing her new ABC talk show.

At ABC’s Television Critics Association summer tour, Hall was asked about whether the failure of Megyn Kelly’s show which replaced hers at NBC news vindicated her and proved that NBC was wrong to remove her from the 9 a.m. time slot on “Today.”

“Megyn’s success or not, I already knew they made the wrong choice when I left the door,” Hall said. “I would never measure myself against her success or perceived lack thereof…..whether that show made it or not, I knew I was making the right decision for me.”

The host also expanded upon what it felt like to be passed over by NBC.

“We’ve all been the kid who didn’t get picked to be on the kickball team,” Hall said.

Hall said that with her new ABC show, which is set to premiere in syndication on September 9, she wanted to use her 25 years of experience as a journalist to make the series more personal. When it came to designing the set, Hall revealed that she spent far more time on the audience seating space and sought to remove the “moat” which divides the host and audience on many chat shows.

On the tone of her forthcoming show, Hall said that she intends to steer clear of having celebrity-heavy lineups, and also said that she wants to avoid being “pigeonholed” as a typical talk show.

While at “Today,” Hall was a part of a freewheeling discussion format that also involved Willie Geist, Al Roker and Natalie Morales. The format of the show was changed to accommodate the launch of “Megyn Kelly Today.” Hall opted to leave NBC News in February of 2017 after ten years working on MSNBC and with NBC News. She has recently been the host of “Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall” on Investigation Discovery.

