Tamron Hall Talk Show Renewed for Second Season

Cynthia Littleton

Tamron HallRolling Stone's Women Shaping The Future Brunch, hosted by Amazon Prime Original HANNA, New York, USA - 20 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutters

Tamron Hall is staying put in daytime syndication now that Walt Disney Television has renewed her eponymous talk show for a second season.

Tamron Hall” has been re-upped for a second season on stations covering 80% of U.S. TV households, including the eight ABC O&O stations covering New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and other big markets.

“As one of the highest-rated new talk shows in five years, ‘Tamron Hall’ is connecting with audiences in such a powerful and unique way and we are thrilled to build on that momentum with a second season,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “Tamron’s authenticity and her stunning ability to engage with viewers is remarkable and we look forward to continued success working with our incredible station partners.”

Hall, an alum of NBC’s “Today” and MSNBC, bowed in September as the host of a topical and lifestyle- and human interest-oriented hour that has performed respectably in a challenging environment for daytime overall.

“I’m honored to host and executive produce a daytime talk show that explores conversation topics that really matter to our viewers, who we affectionately refer to as our ‘TamFam,’ ” Hall said. “From inspiring interviews with guests like Tyler Perry and Kelly Rowland to in-depth discussions on issues like the opioid epidemic and domestic violence, nothing is off limits – we’re here to ‘talk about it.’ My team and I are excited to continue to bring our fresh perspective to station partners and viewers nationwide.”

Wendy McMahon, president of ABC Owned Stations Group, called Hall “a wonderfully unique voice in daytime.”

Hall’s show and the buzziness of NBCUniversal’s new talker hosted by Kelly Clarkson have helped give a lift to the daytime syndication market. More high-profile names are gearing up to host syndie yakkers in the coming year, notably Nick Cannon and Drew Barrymore.

Hall’s show has made an effort to highlight uplifting and feel-good stories, which makes it popular with advertisers and station affiliates.

“We absolutely love the lane that this show is in,” said Emerson Coleman, senior VP of programming for Hearst Television, which carries “Tamron Hall” in more than 10 markets including Boston. “There is nothing else like it on daytime television today. The program has shown consistent growth since its premiere and our station group is happy to be invested in ‘Tamron Hall’ for a second season.”

