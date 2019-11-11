×

E! to Revive ‘The Soup’ Franchise With Comedian Jade Catta-Preta

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

The Soup Jade Catta-Preta
CREDIT: Courtesy of E!

E! is set to revive its talk show comedy roundup series “The Soup” with Brazilian-born comedian Jade Catta-Preta. It’s set to premiere early next year as a weekly half-hour series.

The enduring franchise that began on E! as “Talk Soup” in 1991 features a comedic take on outrageous highlights from daytime talk shows, reality TV series and now viral Internet videos. The series helped turn former hosts Greg Kinnear and Joel McHale into TV stars.

“We’re excited to bring this beloved franchise back to the network, with a new take on an old favorite,” said Rod Aissa, head of production and development for Oxygen and E!. “Jade’s quick wit and keen observations will provide a much-needed voice in today’s pop culture landscape delivered in a way that only ‘The Soup’ can.”

Catta-Preta is billed as a busy comedian based out of Los Angeles who performs in English and Portuguese. She’s logged guest shots on “Modern Family” and “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” and has made appearances on Comedy Central’s “@Midnight” and MTV’s “Girl Code” and “Punk’d.”

“The Soup” will be produced for E! by Mission Control, Sue Murphy, Dwight D. Smith and Michael Agbabian serving as executive producers.

The show bowed in 1991 as “Talk Soup,” with Kinnear as host until 1995. John Henson took the helm from 1995–1999, followed by Hal Sparks (1999–2000) and Aisha Tyler (2001–2002). The series returned as “The Soup” in 2004 with McHale as host. That incarnation signed off on Dec. 18, 2015.

The franchise has racked up a total of 3,329 episodes to date.

