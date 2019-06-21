×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Battle With Talent Agents to Impact Writers Guild Elections

By and
WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder
CREDIT: Cheyne Gateley for Variety

The current impasse between the Writers Guild of America and the industry’s largest talent agencies will resonate in the WGA’s September elections.

Many of the key players in the agency dispute have become candidates in the contest. David A. Goodman, who has become the public voice of the guild during the bitter standoff, is running unopposed for a second two-year term as president of the WGA West.

Incumbent board members Angelina Burnett, Nicole Yorkin and Meredith Stiehm are seeking re-election and are also members of the negotiating committee as is David Simon, who is seeking re-election to the WGA East council. Stiehm is co-chair of the negotiating committee. She and Simon are two of the eight named plaintiff in the guild’s suit, filed April 17 in Los Angeles, against the Big 4 talent agencies alleging breach of fiduciary duty.

There are also a pair of WGA West board candidates — Ayelet Waldman and Rasheed Newson — who were among the 20 writers who went public with their dissatisfaction with the current WGA leadership, signing a letter this week pressing guild leaders for answers to complaints and concerns about the handling of the negotiations with the Association of Talent Agents.

Related

Waldman told Variety she is a “very, very loyal member of the guild” who counted the agency situation as one of multiple reasons she considered running for a board seat.

“I think we all want to see changes in packaging and we want to see clarity around affiliated production but we also want to see a reasonable, negotiated end to this conflict. I think that’s across the board,” Waldman said. “Agents want to be representing their clients, clients want to be represented by their agents, people who don’t have agents want to get agents. Nobody wants this (impasse).”

Waldman stressed that she sees the biggest issue facing the guild as one that mirrors the national economic climate: income inequality between the haves and have nots. She sees next year’s master contract negotiations with the major studios as a chance to make more inroads for the middle-class writers who have been squeezed most by the recent seismic shifts in the scripted TV marketplace. The WGA’s master contract expires on May 1.

“I’m very focused on the middle tier of writers,” she said. “It’s as stratified as the country is right now. Just like in the country at large there is a top tier of writers making vast quantities of money and lot of people who are struggling to make their minimums to keep their health insurance.  Why in this age of Peak TV the people creating TV with the exception of that very top tier are not reaping the benefits? I think that needs to be be addressed. I’m hoping those 2020 negotiations are an opportunity to do some justice in that room.”

Waldman, who is married to fellow WGA member Michael Chabon, emphasized that she sees the guild as a vital engine to Hollywood writers’ success. “I don’t believe in God but I believe in my WGA health insurance,” she quipped.

The letter by the dissident writers included a pointed reference to former WGA West president and negotiating committee co-chair Chris Keyser shopping a new series co-produced by Endeavor Content — an affiliate of WME and one of the many WGA targets in its efforts to revamp the rules on how agents represent guild members.

“Will you ask any current board or negotiating committee member who is actively in talks with a Big 4 affiliate production company — either directly or through an intermediary — to resign in order to avoid any appearance of conflict?” the letter asked.

WGA West executive director David Young responded Thursday to the letter with point-by-point answers to the questions about the guild’s over-arching goal in implementing the agency reforms. He acknowledged the uncertainty stirred by the guild’s move and urgent members to stand in solidarity with the agenda set by the leadership.

“Part of the uncertainty is not knowing exactly how long it will take to get a fair deal. Often that is the toughest part. We hope writers will support the campaign until we can get that fair deal,” Young wrote. He also rebutted the criticism in the letter that WGA leadership has not been forthcoming with members.

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More TV

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Battle With Talent Agents to Impact Writers Guild Elections

    The current impasse between the Writers Guild of America and the industry’s largest talent agencies will resonate in the WGA’s September elections. Many of the key players in the agency dispute have become candidates in the contest. David A. Goodman, who has become the public voice of the guild during the bitter standoff, is running [...]

  • Patrick Wilson

    Patrick Wilson, Mckenna Grace on Scary Stories From 'Annabelle Comes Home' Set

    Tales of spooky occurrences on the sets of horror movies like “The Exorcist” and “Poltergeist” have circulated for years, and it looks like “The Conjuring” franchise is following in their footsteps in that regard. The cast of “Annabelle Comes Home” shared their unnerving stories from set at the film’s premiere on Thursday night at the Regency [...]

  • Seth Meyers Rihanna

    Seth Meyers Reveals How He Convinced Rihanna to Day Drink With Him

    Seth Meyers has made no secret of his love for Rihanna. As the “Late Night” host told Jimmy Fallon in February, he’s “fully in love” with the pop star slash business mogul (he clarified that his wife is fine with it because “she’s also in love with Rihanna — it’s what we have in common”). [...]

  • Elizabeth Jean Carroll Sexual Assult Donald

    Writer E. Jean Carroll Says Les Moonves, Donald Trump Assaulted Her in '90s

    In a cover story for New York magazine, an excerpt from her book “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal,” writer and columnist E. Jean Carroll says that former CBS head Les Moonves and president Donald Trump assaulted her, in separate incidents, in the 1990s. In her recounting of her “Most Hideous Men [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad