‘Taken’ Alum Clive Standen Joins NBC Drama Pilot ‘Council of Dads’

Clive Standen could be returning to NBC.

Variety has learned that the former “Taken” star has been cast in the NBC drama pilot “Council of Dads.”

Based on Bruce Feiler’s memoir of the same name, the project follows Scott Perry and his family, whose lives are thrown into upheaval when he gets a potentially terminal diagnosis. Facing his mortality, he and his wife, Robin, assemble a unique group of carefully chosen friends to support his family and guide them through the ups and downs of life’s many challenges.

Standen will play Anthony Lavelle, one of Scott’s oldest friends. Anthony is a chef and wears his heart on his sleeve. Standen joins previously announced cast members Sarah Wayne Callies, Michele Weaver, Blue Chapman, and J. August Richards.

Standen was the star of NBC’s series adaptation of “Taken” for its two-season run. He is also known for his role as Rollo on the History series “Vikings.” Standen’s other television roles include “Camelot,” “Robin Hood,” “Doctor Who,” and “Doctors.”

He is repped by CAA, Management 360, Independent Talent Group in the UK, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Tony Phelan and Joan Rater will serve as writers and will executive produce “Council of Dads” under their Midwest Livestock Productions banner. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed will also executive produce for Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Feiler will serve as executive producer with Bruckheimer TV’s James Oh producing. Universal Television is the studio, where Phelan and Rater are under an overall deal.