Tahar Rahim in Talks to Star in Damien Chazelle’s Netflix Show ‘The Eddy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tahar Rahim The Looming Tower
CREDIT: Hulu

Tahar Rahim, the French actor currently appearing in the Berlinale opening film “The Kindness of Strangers,” is in negotiations to star in Damien Chazelle’s highly anticipated Netflix series “The Eddy,” Variety has learned.

A Paris-set musical series written by Jack Thorne (“National Treasure”), “The Eddy” will revolve around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them. The series is expected to start shooting on location in Paris later this year.

Chazelle, the Oscar-winning director of “La La Land” and “First Man,” will direct several episodes of the series, on top of exec-producing. Glen Ballard, the composer and producer of Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” and Michael Jackson’s “Bad,” is composing the original score for the series and will also exec-produce it, along with Alan Poul (“Six Feet Under,” “The Newsroom”).

Some episodes will be directed Houda Benyamina, several sources say. Benyamina helmed “Divines,” which world premiered in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight in 2016, won Cannes’ Golden Camera award and was acquired by Netflix.

Rahim has been in the spotlight since delivering a breakout performance in Jacques Audiard’s gritty Oscar-nominated prison drama “A Prophet,” which won the Grand Prix at Cannes in 2009. Since then, Rahim has worked with a number of high-profile auteurs from around the world, including Asghar Farhadi (“The Past”), Fatih Akin (“The Cut”), Lou Ye (“Love and Bruises”), Joachim Lafosse (“Our Children”) and Rebecca Zlotowski (“Grand Central”).

Aside from his film work, Rahim has had roles in Hulu’s miniseries “The Looming Tower” and crime drama “The Last Panthers,” which was also written by Thorne.

Thorne is also an executive producer on “The Eddy.” Endeavor Content is developing “The Eddy” with Netflix, which will premiere the series exclusively for subscribers worldwide. Atlantique Productions is executive-producing the series in France.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

