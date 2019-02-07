×

Syfy Takes Robert Zemeckis UFO Show ‘Project Blue Book’ for U.K.

Project Blue Book
Syfy has acquired A+E Networks’ sci-fi historical drama “Project Blue Book” for the U.K., it was announced Thursday by Syfy’s parent company, NBC Universal International Networks.

Executive produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, “Project Blue Book” is based on a real-life U.S. government operation of the same name and centers on the investigation by the U.S. Air Force into UFO sightings in the 1950s and ’60s. It was created by writer David O’Leary, who also serves as an executive producer.

Aiden Gillen stars as a brilliant yet underappreciated college astrophysics professor who is recruited to head the clandestine operation. Along with his Air Force captain partner (Michael Malarkey), who is assigned to debunk the stories, he is summoned to investigate UFO sightings around the country and uses science to discover what really happened. However, when some encounters cannot be explained and cases remain open, he begins to suspect that he has been duped by the government into a larger conspiracy to cover up the truth.

“This acquisition is uniquely suited for Syfy U.K. and, with top talent both in front [of] and behind the camera, we know viewers will be instantly hooked by these compelling, mysterious case files,” said Lee Raftery, managing director U.K. & emerging markets and chief marketing & content officer, NBC Universal International.

Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, Laura Mennell, and Ksenia Solo co-star. Brad Van Arragon serves as producer with series executive producers also including Sean Jablonski, Jacqueline Levine, Jack Rapke, Arturo Interian, and Barry Josen.

The 10-part series will premiere on Syfy in March. It debuted in the U.S. on the History Channel on Jan. 9.

