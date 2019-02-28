Syfy Orders ‘Resident Alien’ Drama to Series, Alan Tudyk to Star

Resident Alien ,” a comedic drama series based on the comic books of the same name, is coming to Syfy , Variety has learned.

Alan Tudyk is in position to star as the lead character in the adaptation of the Dark Horse comics, which were co-created by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse.

“ Resident Alien ” is described as a twisted fish-out-of-water story that follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Tudyk) who, after taking on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor, slowly begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth. His experiences ultimately lead him to ask the question, “Are human beings worth saving?”

The show hails from Universal Content Productions, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment. It was adapted to television by executive producer Chris Sheridan. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will executive produce for Dark Horse Entertainment, and Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank from Amblin TV will also serve as EPs. David Dobkin executive produced and directed the pilot.

Tudyk will be joined by series regulars Sara Tomko (“Once Upon A Time”), Corey Reynolds (“The Closer”), Alice Wetterlund (“People of Earth”) and Levi Fiehler (“Mars”). The series will begin production in Vancouver this summer.