Syfy Orders ‘Resident Alien’ Drama to Series, Alan Tudyk to Star

Olivia Thirlby has been cast in a lead role in the ABC drama pilot “Until the Wedding.” Based on the Israeli format, the project tells the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives. The show will explore the intimate relationships of a group of friends and family [...]
“Resident Alien,” a comedic drama series based on the comic books of the same name, is coming to Syfy, Variety has learned. Alan Tudyk is in position to star as the lead character in the adaptation of the Dark Horse comics, which were co-created by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. “Resident Alien” is described as a [...]
David Levy, the longtime Turner television executive, will leave WarnerMedia as part of a broader shakeup by its corporate parent, AT&T, according to a person familiar with the matter. A spokesman for WarnerMedia declined to comment. His expected departure comes as the telecommunications giant moves more forcefully to integrate the media company it purchased for [...]
HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler is exiting the company. Plepler made the announcement to staff in a memo on Thursday. “Hard as it is to think about leaving the company I love, and the people I love in it, it is the right time for me to do so,” he wrote. “In the past [...]
Heather Rae has signed a first-look TV deal at Amazon, the streamer announced Thursday. Under the deal, Rae will work with Amazon to develop original series to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video “Heather Rae brings an impressive film and documentary pedigree along with her passion and advocacy to showcase underrepresented stories,” said Vernon Sanders, [...]
Kyla Pratt has signed on to the multi-camera comedy pilot “Patty’s Auto” at Fox, Variety has learned exclusively. Inspired by Patrice Banks’ Girls Auto Clinic–an auto repair shop with all female mechanics–the project is described as an ensemble comedy centering on Patty (Carra Patterson) and the eclectic women who work for her. Pratt joins previously announced [...]
Timothy Hutton has been cast as the male lead in the untitled Fox drama pilot that hails from Annie Weisman and Jason Katims, Variety has learned. The pilot is based on the Australian series “Sisters.” In the Fox project, only child Julia Bechley (Brittany Snow) has her life turned upside down when it’s revealed that [...]