Syfy Cancels ‘Nightflyers’ After One Season

CREDIT: Syfy

The George R.R. Martin drama “Nightflyers” has been canceled by Syfy after only one season.

Based on the novella from the mastermind behind “Game of Thrones,” the show was seen as a big gamble for the NBCUniversal-owned cable network, as it represented the most expensive series it had ever developed. The network attempted to spark interest by releasing the entire series at once across its digital platforms on Dec. 2, but the show never really took flight, with its finale garnering only 420,000 live viewers, a drop-off from 623,000 for the premiere.

The series followed a crew of eight scientists, led by a reclusive captain, on a spaceship called The Nightflyer. The tight-knit group set out on an expedition to discover and make contact alien life, but when a series of horrifying and violent events occur, they begin to question each other and their camaraderie becomes a fight for survival.

The news comes right on the heels of one of the show’s stars, David Ajala, being cast in a new CBS pilot, “Under The Bridge.”

Nightflyers” was produced by Universal Cable Productions and was adapted for TV by Jeff Buhler.

After the cancellation, Syfy’s remaining shows include Killjoys (which is in its final season), Van Helsing, Deadly Class, The Magicians, The Purge, Happy, Krypton, and Wynonna Earp.

