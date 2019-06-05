SyFy Cancels ‘Deadly Class,’ ‘Happy!’

SyFy has opted to cancel “Deadly Class” and “Happy!”, Variety has learned.

The former, an adaptation of Rick Remender’s comic book series, starred Lana Condor, Benjamin Wadsworth and Benedict Wong. Produced by the Russo brothers, the series revolved around an orphan who becomes a student assassin at King’s Dominion High School for the Deadly Arts.

Co-production partner Sony Pictures Television will now be shopping the show in an attempt to find it a new home. The show ran for one season.

“Even if ‘Deadly Class’ talks a tough talk about being different and darker than those other high school shows, watching it walk the walk often proves more frustrating than fascinating,” wrote Variety TV critic Caroline Framke in January.

The latter series will be shopped around by studio partner Universal Cable Productions. “Happy!”, which ran for two seasons on SyFy, is based on Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel of the same name. Christopher Meloni and Patton Oswalt starred in the series featuring a corrupt ex-cop-turned-hit man named Nick Sax and a tiny blue unicorn named Happy.

Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya in 2017 called the show “unsettling,” and “a genuinely weird object, in ways that are both refreshing and disturbing.”

The first season of “Happy!” is streaming on Netflix.