‘Sydney to the Max’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Channel (EXCLUSIVE)

“Sydney to the Max” has been renewed for a second season at Disney Channel, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is set in the present day with flashbacks to the 1990s and follows outgoing middle schooler Sydney Reynolds (Ruth Righi) who lives with her single dad Max (Ian Reed Kesler) in the house he grew up in, along with her progressive grandmother Judy (Caroline Rhea). As Sydney’s preteen pursuits begin to expand, Max’s flashbacks of his childhood help him gain a better perspective of his daughter’s experiences.

The series also stars Jackson Dollinger as young Max, Ava Kolker as Sydney’s best friend Olive, and Christian J. Simon as young Max’s best friend Leo. It was created and is executive produced by Mark Reisman and is produced by It’s A Laugh Productions, Inc. Production on Season 2 will begin this summer.

“Mark Reisman and his team of talented writers along with the top-notch cast delivered a show that has quickly become an audience favorite for Disney Channel,” said Nancy Kanter, executive vice president of content and creative for Disney Channels Worldwide. “With its playful nod to growing up in the 90s, the series strikes a chord with anyone who’s ever experienced their own ‘growing pains.’ We look forward to having our viewers see what’s in store for the Reynolds family next season.”