CNN’s Jeff Zucker Talks ‘Political Agenda’ Behind AT&T Lawsuit, DNC’s Relationship with Media at SXSW

CNN president Jeff Zucker delivered a keynote speech at SXSW Saturday that saw him expressing belief that there was political motivation behind the Justice Department’s lawsuit to stop AT&T’s acquisition of his parent company, Time Warner, as well as discussing the Democratic National Convention’s relationship with the media.

Zucker said he believes such the motivation behind the lawsuit “came from the highest parts of the government,” alluding to President Donald Trump. Earlier this week members of Congress petitioned the Department of Justice to look into whether or not there was interference with the deal as a report surfaced alleging that Trump ordered Gary Cohn to pressure the DOJ to block the merger.

“There was absolutely no basis for the government doing what they were doing,” he said. “Clearly there was a political agenda at work, and I don’t think it takes being a genius to figure out where that comes from.”

Zucker equally criticized the relationship between the Trump White House and Fox News, calling the network a “propaganda network” and noting their relationship is “completely symbiotic,” which is detrimental to journalism. Zucker has spoken out about Fox News before and repeated some of his concerns at the Austin, Texas-based entertainment and tech festival by adding that the network has “done a lot of damage to the political discourse” in the country.

When it came to discussing the DNC’s decision to keep Fox News from hosting a primary debate for the upcoming 2020 presidential election, Zucker said implied that it was the organization’s right to deny such privileges.

“There’s no obligation to give one to Fox,” he said, also noting that the DNC doesn’t have to give one to anyone, CNN included.