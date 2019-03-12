×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SXSW: Aidy Bryant Reflects on Quitting Twitter, Importance of ‘Shrill’ Character as ‘Hero’

By

Christian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aidy BryantHulu 'Shrill' TV Show Panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Feb 2019
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

“Saturday Night Live” and “Shrill” star Aidy Bryant knows what it’s like to be in the public eye and “be called a fat, disgusting pig constantly,” she said at SXSW Monday. But that is all the more reason she felt it was important to make her upcoming Hulu comedy series and make “this person the hero of the show.”

Shrill” is based on Lindy West’s 2016 memoir of the same name and follows Bryant as a fictional version of West, named Annie, as she goes through trials and tribulations with her friends and at work, culminating in the quintessential moment in West’s book when she writes an online article about being fat.

“It wouldn’t be a realistic show about a female journalist if there weren’t people calling her a fat pig and threatening to kill her. It just had to be in there,” said West on the SXSW panel moderated by Variety‘s Jenelle Riley.

In addition to starring in the show, Bryant is also a writer on the project, which allowed her to use her own experiences in adapting West’s story for the small screen.

Bryant has experienced similar online harassment, notably after her portrayal of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on “Saturday Night Live.” Such negativity prompted her to quit Twitter, which she called “a bad space” at the Austin, Texas festival.

Related

“The thing that shocked me [was] every time I played Sarah Huckabee Sanders, I would get a ton a tweets,” said Bryant. “Fifty percent of the people would be conservative people being like, ‘You are a fat, disgusting pig who should not play this strong, independent woman. Then, the other 50% were like, ‘Aidy is too beautiful to play this fat, disgusting liar.’”

It was the two distinct types of harassment that ended up being the breaking point for Bryant. “I think it’s really disgusting to reduce both of us to our looks and both of us to being a pig. Whether what you like what she says or not, we should not be reduced to being called pigs.”

Social media aside, “Shrill” marks the first time Bryant will top-line a project, which was at once both exhilarating and terrifying for the actress.

“My entire career, truly up to this point has been about ensemble,” said Bryant. “When I was at Second City, at “SNL,” I’m part of a troupe. There is, for me, discomfort in being like, ‘OK, I’m the one. I’m up front. I’m the one person on the poster,’ you know? In that part of me, I identify with Annie. But, I’m working toward feeling comfortable.”

What helped her actually feel more comfortable with the additional responsibility and visibility was the collaborative process, particularly among the show’s writers. “What was nice was we were able to find the pieces of the story that felt very universal,” she said of the writers’ room.

While finding those relatable moments was an important part of making “Shrill” a reality, Bryant’s dual roles as star and writer meant the series could stand apart from the book without losing its message of empowerment and body positivity.

“People are not used to fat people doing anything,” Bryant said. “That was just all the more reason I felt totally compelled to make this show.”

“Shrill” launches Mar. 15 on Hulu.

Popular on Variety

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

More TV

  • 'The Bachelor' Finale: Colton Sends Home

    'The Bachelor' Exec on Colton's Final Decision, the Women He Sent Home and That Fence Jump

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead, if you have not watched Part 1 of “The Bachelor” finale, which aired on Mar. 11.  The first part of “The Bachelor” finale was more emotional than most finales “The Bachelor” franchise has ever seen. After miraculously jumping over a fence last week, heartbroken over Cassie, the episode picked up [...]

  • Tucker Carlson Issa Rae

    Tucker Carlson Vows 'We Will Never Bow to the Mob,' But Some Big Advertisers Have

    Tucker Carlson took to Fox News Channel’s 8 p.m. slot knowing he had the full support of the cable-news network’s regular viewers. He did not enjoy the same backing from big blue-chip advertisers. Fox News’ broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday night featured just four ad breaks and very few big national commercials, relying instead [...]

  • SHRILL Aidy Bryant

    TV Review: 'Shrill' Starring Aidy Bryant

    Four episodes into “Shrill,” shy writer Annie (Aidy Bryant) goes to a party, makes new friends and slowly but surely allows herself to let loose. It’s a scene TV has done a million times, and yet in the hands of “Shrill,” it’s an extraordinary moment that looks and feels completely different from anything that’s come [...]

  • EMPIRE: L-R: Jussie Smollett and guest

    Jussie Smollett Indictment Casts Shadow Over 'Empire' Season 5 Return

    “Empire” Season 5 returns on Fox this Wednesday night. The following day, series star Jussie Smollett will be arraigned in Chicago for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself. The turn of events that left the Hollywood community and “Empire” fans stunned has cast a pall over the midseason premiere and left those at Fox [...]

  • Roman Reigns on His Return to

    WWE Superstar Roman Reigns on His Return, Leukemia and Reuniting With the Shield

    WWE Superstar Roman Reigns returned to in-ring action in fine style Sunday night, reuniting with fellow members of the Shield Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose for a victory over the team of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin at the “Fastlane” pay-per-view. The victory came just under five months since Reigns announced to the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad