‘Sweetbitter’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Starz

Sweetbitter
CREDIT: Macall Polay

Sweetbitter” has come to a bittersweet end.

The half-hour drama has been canceled by Starz after two seasons on the network. Season 2 wrapped up in August.

The half-hour drama series was based on the book of the same name by Stephanie Danler. It followed a 22-year-old woman (Ella Purnell) who, shortly after arriving in New York, landed a job at a celebrated downtown restaurant.

The series also starred Tom Sturridge, Caitlin FitzGerald, Evan Jonigkeit, Eden Epstein, Jasmine Mathews, Daniyar, and Paul Sparks. Danler served as creator, executive producer and writer on the series. Stuart Zicherman served as showrunner and executive producer along with Brad Pitt’s Plan B.

Senior vice president of original programming Ken Segna and manager of original programming Samantha Offsay were the Starz executives overseeing “Sweetbitter.”

Season 1 of the show averaged 164,000 total viewers in the Live+Same Day rating, but season 2 saw the series slip to 93,000 total viewers on average per episode.

The Lionsgate-owned premium cabler’s schedule going into 2020 still includes shows like “The Spanish Princess,” the ever-popular “Outlander” and “American Gods,” which has been in the headlines recently for the wrong reasons. The network has several series including “Heels” starring Stephen Amell and a “Dangerous Liaisons” adaptations coming down the pipeline.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the cancelation.

More TV

