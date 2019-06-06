‘Swamp Thing’ Canceled After One Season at DC Universe

×
The Swamp Thing will have to return to its swamp.

DC Universe has canceled the show after a single season, and the news comes after only one episode of the series has aired.

Based on the DC Comics characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the one-hour drama series followed CDC researcher Abby Arcane, who returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus. She developed a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland, only to have him tragically taken from her. But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby discovered that the swamp holds mystical secrets, and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.

Mark Verheiden and Gary Dauberman served as writers and executive producers on the series, with James Wan and Michael Clear executive producing via Wan’s Atomic Monster banner. Rob Hackett of Atomic Monster was a co-producer, and Atomic Monster produced the series in association with Warner Bros. Television.

This was not the first time Swamp Thing has come to the small screen. Aside from appearances on various animated DC shows, USA Network previously aired a live-action “Swamp Thing” series for three seasons from 1990-1993. Dick Durock starred in the series, reprising the role he had played in the films “Swamp Thing” and “The Return of Swamp Thing.”

DC Universe’s other shows include “Doom Patrol,” “Young Justice: Outsiders,” and “Titans,” all of which have aired one season to date.

