Susan Zirinsky Replaces David Rhodes as CBS News President

David Rhodes will step down as president of CBS News and will be replaced by veteran producer Susan Zirinsky, Rhodes and acting CBS CEO Joe Ianniello confirmed in a memo to employees Sunday night.

“I’m pleased to share with you the news today that Susan Zirinsky, our widely respected and trusted colleague, is being elevated to President and Senior Executive Producer of CBS News. This announcement follows the news that David Rhodes has decided the time is right to move on to new opportunities. I’m grateful to David for his 8 years with the Company, during which time he led CBS News with integrity and editorial rigor and launched CBSN. I’m also grateful for David’s commitment to work closely with Susan to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months,” Ianniello said in his note.

