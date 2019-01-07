×

Susan Zirinsky Replaces David Rhodes as CBS News President

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Susan Zirinsky
CREDIT: Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

David Rhodes will step down as president of CBS News and will be replaced by veteran producer Susan Zirinsky, Rhodes and acting CBS CEO Joe Ianniello confirmed in a memo to employees Sunday night.

“I’m pleased to share with you the news today that Susan Zirinsky, our widely respected and trusted colleague, is being elevated to President and Senior Executive Producer of CBS News. This announcement follows the news that David Rhodes has decided the time is right to move on to new opportunities. I’m grateful to David for his 8 years with the Company, during which time he led CBS News with integrity and editorial rigor and launched CBSN. I’m also grateful for David’s commitment to work closely with Susan to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months,” Ianniello said in his note.

More to come..

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More TV

  • Patricia Arquette Golden Globes

    Patricia Arquette Apologizes for 'Unplanned' Golden Globes F-Bomb

    Patricia Arquette apologized for dropping an f-bomb while accepting her Golden Globe for lead actress in a limited series for Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora.” “I didn’t plan that. It was an unplanned f-bomb,” she said. “I’m so sorry.” She held up her trophy and joked: “You can’t take it back, can you?” Arquette won for [...]

  • Carol Burnett - Carol Burnett Award76th

    Carol Burnett Really Wishes Variety Shows on TV Were Still a Thing

    Carol Burnett paid emotional tribute to the medium that made her famous as she accepted the inaugural Golden Globe kudo for achievement in television at the 69th awards. But she also made a point of calling out major networks for failing to invest in high-end variety shows such as “The Carol Burnett Show,” which ran [...]

  • Sandra Oh 'Grateful' Her Parents See

    Sandra Oh 'Grateful' Her Parents See Her Win at the 2019 Golden Globes

    Sandra Oh won the 2019 Golden Globe for lead drama actress in a television series for her performance as the titular MI5 agent in BBC America’s cat-and-mouse drama “Killing Eve.” After getting emotional when talking about the recent strides toward inclusive representation in film and television earlier in the show, Globes co-host Oh used her [...]

  • Outlander Episode 410 Starz

    'Outlander' Recap: Secrets and Misunderstandings Cut to 'The Deep Heart's Core'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Deep Heart’s Core,” the tenth episode of “Outlander” Season 4. In the aftermath of Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) rape and pregnancy news, it would seem like everyone knew what was going on, but that was not the case — and these secrets caused some [...]

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rules Colorful Golden Globes Red Carpet

    Blue was the new black at this year’s Golden Globes red carpet, at least for Lady Gaga, who sported ice blue-blonde locks and a periwinkle dress so voluminous it required two assistants to help carry its train. The dress, reminiscent of Judy Garland’s gown in the 1954 “A Star is Born,” was one of a [...]

  • bill-macy-pepsi-ad

    Pepsi Taps Golden Globes, William H. Macy to Spark 2019 Ad Strategy

    William H. Macy has spent hours playing characters in such TV and film works as “Shameless,” “Fargo,” “The Cooler” and “State and Main.” He appears for just seconds as a surprisingly resourceful janitor in a commercial for Pepsi. Sometimes, the actor says, advertisements can have just as much power as programming. In a 60-second spot that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad