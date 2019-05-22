Susan Rovner, Brett Paul Named Presidents of Warner Bros. Television

Longtime television executives Susan Rovner and Brett Paul have been tapped to become presidents of Warner Bros. Television, ascending from their most recent roles as executive VPs of the studio.

This means that they will continue to do double duty, simultaneously serving as presidents of Warner Horizon Scripted Television, roles they have occupied since 2014. In their new dual positions, they will now manage all scripted TV programming developed and produced by the studio, which currently includes more than 60 original series across both WBTV and WHSTV.

Both Rovner and Paul will continue to report to Warner Bros. Television Group president and chief content officer Peter Roth, who called them “fundamental” to the success of WBTVG.

“Through a combination of great passion to discover new material, a world-class collaborative spirit, insightful guidance and a restless vision for the future, Susan has been instrumental in creating an environment that allows these generational talents to flourish,” said Roth in a release. “As the division’s top negotiator and advisor, Brett’s thoughtful counsel, creative approach to dealmaking, and expansive view of the television landscape has been instrumental to ensuring that Warner Bros. is well positioned for sustained growth and success over the next 20 years, during a time of great opportunity in our industry.”

Rovner’s new responsibilities include creative affairs at WBTV, where she will continue to oversee its drama and comedy development teams, and WHSTV, where she will continue to lead its programming staff.

“I am truly honored and unbelievably excited to have the opportunity to lead the outstanding team we have here at Warner Bros. Television,” said Rovner, who has had a hand in developing CW’s “Arrow” and “Supernatural,” Fox’s “Gotham,” Hulu’s “Shrill,” Showtime’s “Shameless,” and other series.

“This studio has been my home for more than 20 years, and I could not be happier to continue to come to work at such a special place, under the incomparable leadership of Peter Roth,” she said. “I have spent the majority of my career here, and I am extremely grateful for the confidence Peter has shown in me. Brett and I look forward to helping to write the next chapter in the WBTV success story.”

In his new position, Paul will lead strategic direction for both labels and have direct operational oversight of physical production, business affairs, estimating and administration there.

“For more than 20 years, I have been excited to work with the indefatigable Peter Roth, a team of incredible colleagues, and the talented writers, producers and performers with whom we build deep, protective and long-lasting relationships, and who call this place home,” said Paul. He has been a key player in the studio’s development of a number of writer and producer pod deals. Among them are Chuck Lorre, Greg Berlanti, J.J. Abrams, Ava DuVernay and Mindy Kaling.

“I am thrilled, honored and humbled by the responsibility and opportunity this new position presents,” he said. “Our industry has experienced a period of rapid and radical evolution. In the last five years, we have transitioned from a company principally focused on broadcast television into a multiplatform studio, with an expanded production footprint and more than half of our programming premiering on cable (both premium and basic) and subscription/on-demand services. Susan and I intend to continue to build on that momentum, and with the exciting structural changes in our own backyard, we look forward to leading WBTV and WHSTV into a most exciting future.”

WBTV and WHSTV are currently producing series for Apple TV Plus, Epix, Freeform, Hulu, National Geographic, Netflix, OWN, Showtime and Syfy. The labels also have projects in active development at Amazon, BET, Facebook, History Channel, Lifetime, the Paramount Network, USA and elsewhere.