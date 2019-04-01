×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paramount TV, Anonymous to Adapt Susan Orlean’s ‘The Library Book’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Susan Orlean's The Library Book
CREDIT: Courtesy of Simon & Schuster

Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, in association with Brillstein Entertainment, have acquired the TV rights to Susan Orlean’s best-seller “The Library Book,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Published in October by Simon & Schuster, “The Library Book” tells the true story of the fire that nearly destroyed the Los Angeles Public Library on April 28, 1986. The fire burned for more than seven hours, consuming 400,000 books and damaging 700,000 more. More than thirty years later, the mystery surrounding how the fire began remains.  The book has spent six months on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list to date.

“Susan has created a captivating narrative that is part mystery, part magic, and part love letter to the dedicated stewards who fight to keep these beloved institutions alive,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount TV. “Each day at the library, the human drama that unfolds among staff and patrons of every socio-economic level – funny, sad, inspiring, unexpected – speaks to the highs and lows of our country right now, and we’re excited to bring these stories to life on screen.”

Related

Orlean will adapt the book for television in addition to serving as executive producer. James Ponsoldt will executive produce and direct the pilot. David Kanter will executive produce for Anonymous along with Brad Petrigala for Brillstein.

“I am so excited to see this book leap from the page to the screen and tell the story of a place that’s so well-loved and complex and interesting,” said Orlean. “I’ve been a fan of James’ since his first film, and to have Paramount Television and Anonymous Content as our partners, with their great respect for writers and writing, makes this my dream team.”

Ponsoldt’s previous credits include films such as “The End of Tour,” “The Spectacular Now,” and “The Circle.” He also executive produced and directed the pilot for the Netflix series “Master of None.”

“Susan is truly one of the most charming, intelligent, and surprising people I have had the privilege of knowing and her writing echoes each of these characteristics, dazzling readers at every turn,” Kanter said. “I am thrilled to work with her and to reteam with James Ponsoldt, who we partnered with on ‘The End of the Tour,’ to bring her beautiful chronicle about reading, compassion, LA’s crazy history and the love of knowledge, to life on screen.”

Orlean is repped by Anonymous and InkWell Management. Ponsoldt is repped by UTA and Brillstein.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More TV

  • Susan Orlean's The Library Book

    Paramount TV, Anonymous to Adapt Susan Orlean's 'The Library Book' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, in association with Brillstein Entertainment, have acquired the TV rights to Susan Orlean’s best-seller “The Library Book,” Variety has learned exclusively. Published in October by Simon & Schuster, “The Library Book” tells the true story of the fire that nearly destroyed the Los Angeles Public Library on April 28, 1986. [...]

  • Osmosis

    Netflix Lays Out French Originals Strategy, Including Hookups With Local Industry

    As it prepares to launch a fully staffed Paris office and beefs up its roster of French series and movies originals, Netflix commissioners Sara May, Damien Couvreur, Dominique Bazay and Diego Buñuel discussed the particularities of their development process and deal-making with the French industry, as well as their diversity-friendly approach, at Series Mania. Although [...]

  • CBS Studios Exterior

    CBS Sports Extends Pact With Professional Bull Riders Through 2028

    CBS has the drama “Bull” in primetime and now more of a sport for bulls at other times of the day. CBS Sports has extended its rights pact with Professional Bull Riders through 2028, ensuring CBS has exclusive access to the sport through 2028. The new agreement will increase the number of hours of bull-riding [...]

  • 'Rick and Morty's' Justin Roiland Discusses

    'Rick and Morty's' Justin Roiland Discusses Making Games, Loving VR, Being Weird

    Since 2013, Justin Roiland has been busy serving as co-creator, executive producer, writer, and director of absurdist animated comedy “Rick and Morty,” as well as voicing the show’s two main characters. In 2016, he added another title to his resume: game developer. Teaming up with industry vet Tanya Watson, whose previous credits include “Fortnite” and [...]

  • Maury Laws, Rankin-Bass Composer-Arranger, Dies at

    Maury Laws, Rankin-Bass Composer-Arranger, Dies at 95

    Maury Laws, who as musical director for Rankin-Bass productions supervised the scoring of such animated TV classics as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “The Hobbit,” died March 28 in Appleton, Wisc. He was 95. Laws’ greatest achievement in TV was arranging and conducting all of the music for the 1964 stop-motion animation [...]

  • Discovery to Launch Global Factual Streamer

    Discovery to Launch Global Factual Streamer by 2020 With BBC Content

    UPDATED: Discovery and BBC Studios have inked a nearly $400 million programming deal that will see high-end natural history programming from the latter play on a new Discovery global streaming service set for launch by 2020. Under a decade-long deal, Discovery has acquired a raft of BBC content for its new SVOD service and will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad